New Disney Music Emporium Virtual Store Now Available

Disney has partnered with an e-commerce platform called Obsess to launch a new virtual store for the Disney Music Emporium in celebration of 100 years of Disney Music.
- According to TechCrunch, Obsess is “known for creating interactive virtual storefronts” and they teamed with Disney to launch another this week.
- The Disney Music Emporium Virtual Store allows Disney fans to browse an expansive library of Disney Music from over the past 100 years.
- Fans can then find their favorite music and take a closer look in order to purchase or, in some cases, stream the soundtracks.
- Fans will find CDs, vinyl records and more in this expansive new online shop.
- They will also find the soundtracks to all kinds of beloved series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm, including:
- Encanto
- Wandavision
- Turning Red
- Hocus Pocus
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Star Wars
- The Lion King
- And much more
What they’re saying:
- Ken Bunt, President of Disney Music Group: “We are excited to collaborate with Obsess to launch an exciting new shopping experience for our Disney Music Emporium store. As we prepare to celebrate 100 years of Disney, this is the perfect way to create discovery and fun for our guests.”