New Disney Music Emporium Virtual Store Now Available

Disney has partnered with an e-commerce platform called Obsess to launch a new virtual store for the Disney Music Emporium in celebration of 100 years of Disney Music.

According to TechCrunch

The Disney Music Emporium Virtual Store allows Disney fans to browse an expansive library of Disney Music from over the past 100 years.

Fans can then find their favorite music and take a closer look in order to purchase or, in some cases, stream the soundtracks.

