Ribbons and Bows Hat Shop Reopens Today at Disneyland Paris

Ribbons and Bows Hat Shop reopened today at Disneyland Paris. You can find the shop at Disneyland Park on Main Street U.S.A.

What's Happening:

  • Ribbons and Bows Hat Shop reopened today at Disneyland Paris.
  • This concept store is a real showcase that will allow everyone to express their style.

  • There is a large selection of merchandise including, Loungefly Backpacks, toys/plush, Disney ears, Disney PhotoPass+, art, collectibles and so much more.

  • You will discover a large selection of accessories and jewels with themes, among which are pieces by their official partner Pandora.

About Ribbons and Bows Hat Shop: (According to the Disneyland Paris website)

  • Step into the past thanks to this charming old-fashioned shop where you can prepare for Christmas in any season thanks to festive products available all year round…or why not treat yourself to a brand new Disney plush toy.
  • Did you know? You can drop off your pre-loved toys at any of the cash registers in our shops to give them a magical new life.