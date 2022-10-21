Ribbons and Bows Hat Shop Reopens Today at Disneyland Paris

Ribbons and Bows Hat Shop reopened today at Disneyland Paris. You can find the shop at Disneyland Park on Main Street U.S.A.

What's Happening:

Ribbons and Bows Hat Shop reopened today at Disneyland Paris.

This concept store is a real showcase that will allow everyone to express their style.

There is a large selection of merchandise including, Loungefly Backpacks, toys/plush, Disney ears, Disney PhotoPass+, art, collectibles and so much more.

You will discover a large selection of accessories and jewels with themes, among which are pieces by their official partner Pandora.

About Ribbons and Bows Hat Shop: (According to the Disneyland Paris website)