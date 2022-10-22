The Muppets Congratulate Danny Trejo on Being Named Grand Marshal of Hollywood Christmas Parade

Trejo is a familiar face for the Muppets as the actor played a role in The Muppets Haunted Mansion on Disney+ .

He will serve as the grand marshal for the Hollywood Christmas Parade, which will be held on Sunday, November 27th.

This year will mark the 90th anniversary of the parade and Trejo will be joined by several hosts to celebrate, including: Laura McKenzie

Dean Cain

Montel Williams

Elizabeth Stanton

Erik Estrada