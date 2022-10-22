The Muppets Congratulate Danny Trejo on Being Named Grand Marshal of Hollywood Christmas Parade

The Muppets official Twitter account shared a special message from Gonzo and Robin, congratulating actor Danny Trejo on being named the grand marshal for this year’s Hollywood Christmas Parade.
- The video sees Gonzo and Robin donning their costumes from The Muppet Christmas Carol.
- Trejo is a familiar face for the Muppets as the actor played a role in The Muppets Haunted Mansion on Disney+.
- He will serve as the grand marshal for the Hollywood Christmas Parade, which will be held on Sunday, November 27th.
- This year will mark the 90th anniversary of the parade and Trejo will be joined by several hosts to celebrate, including:
- Laura McKenzie
- Dean Cain
- Montel Williams
- Elizabeth Stanton
- Erik Estrada
- You can watch both The Muppet Christmas Carol and The Muppets Haunted Mansion on Disney+ now.
