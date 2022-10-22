The Muppets Congratulate Danny Trejo on Being Named Grand Marshal of Hollywood Christmas Parade

The Muppets official Twitter account shared a special message from Gonzo and Robin, congratulating actor Danny Trejo on being named the grand marshal for this year’s Hollywood Christmas Parade.

  • The video sees Gonzo and Robin donning their costumes from The Muppet Christmas Carol.

  • Trejo is a familiar face for the Muppets as the actor played a role in The Muppets Haunted Mansion on Disney+.
  • He will serve as the grand marshal for the Hollywood Christmas Parade, which will be held on Sunday, November 27th.
  • This year will mark the 90th anniversary of the parade and Trejo will be joined by several hosts to celebrate, including:
    • Laura McKenzie
    • Dean Cain
    • Montel Williams
    • Elizabeth Stanton
    • Erik Estrada
  • You can watch both The Muppet Christmas Carol and The Muppets Haunted Mansion on Disney+ now.

