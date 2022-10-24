10th Annual Light the Way 5K Comes to Dollywood on November 11th

The Light the Way 5K returns for its tenth installment this year to offer runners a certified race experience on a course illuminated by millions of Christmas lights. The race makes its way through Dollywood on Friday, November 11th starting at 11:00 p.m. with the help of the Knoxville Track Club, which is the new race administration partner for the event.
What’s Happening:
- The course for Light the Way 5K winds its way through the holiday scenery at Dollywood. The route begins at Dollywood’s Front Gate area and travels through the theme park twice, giving runners time to take in the festive décor and lights of the award-winning Smoky Mountain Christmas festival. Walkers will have the opportunity to follow the route for one loop around the park.
- Proceeds from the event benefit Keep Sevier Beautiful (KSB) and the Share It Forward (SIF) program at Dollywood. KSB, an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, is a volunteer-based organization which focuses on waste reduction/recycling, litter prevention and beautifying public spaces through education and community-based programs. KSB’s goal is to protect the natural beauty of the area that millions of visitors come to see each year.
- SIF is a non-profit organization to serve The Dollywood Company employees and their families through a variety of quality programs. SIF programming is funded primarily through employee donations which are matched dollar for dollar by The Dollywood Company.
- The race has been certified again this year, will be chip timed and is managed for the 2022 event by the Knoxville Track Club. Awards will be presented to the top three finishers for both men and women.
- Pre-registration is encouraged for the Light the Way 5K as the race is limited to 1,500 participants. Registration fee is $50. Register online at www.lighttheway5k.net. Race day registration takes place from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Dollywood’s Splash Country.
What They’re Saying:
- Aaron Newberry, Director of Operations for Share It Forward said: “It’s so exciting to be hosting runners at the Light the Way 5K for a 10th year and for us to have a new partnership with the Knoxville Track Club to make this event even brighter. The beauty of Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas festival combined with the challenge of a course that only a theme park can provide makes Light the Way a one-of-a-kind event for runners and walkers.”
- “But just as importantly, this event helps provide our non-profit organizations with financial assistance just before the holidays,” added Lisa Bryant, Executive Director of Keep Sevier Beautiful.