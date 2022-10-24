Marvel and Mastercard Announce “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Collaboration

Mastercard announced today its collaboration with Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in theaters November 11th, to spotlight Black excellence and the irrepressible strength of Black women – both on and off the screen.
What’s Happening:
- With Priceless experiences, digital engagements and shoppable content that supports and celebrates the superpowers of Black business leaders, Mastercard is honoring the film’s inspiring message that the spirit of Wakanda is all around us.
- In a Wakanda-inspired commercial spot and supporting campaign, Egypt Otis, the owner of Comma Bookstore & Social Hub – a Flint, Michigan small business that specializes in Black and Brown literature, art and music – stars as a real-life superhero by being a role model to a young shopper. The girl realizes through her imagination and interaction with Egypt that superheroes are all around us, igniting excitement for the film, her ambition for the future, and the belief that she herself has that same potential.
- Mastercard’s support of the film is an extension of the company’s $500 million commitment to helping close the racial wealth and economic gap in the U.S. by supporting Black women-owned businesses through its Strivers Initiative, and partnerships with HBCUs and youth groups around the country, as well as Mastercard’s sustained efforts to build a more inclusive digital economy by providing the digital tools to help small businesses get online and thrive.
- In celebration of the film, select small business owners and youth groups will enjoy exclusive screenings in New York City and Atlanta ahead of the film’s release. Designed to create a multisensory experience, the screenings will feature film-inspired décor, photo opportunities, celebratory food and drink options, a Hall of Heroes video installation honoring attendees and other entrepreneurs, free branded swag and more.
What They’re Saying:
- Rustom Dastoor, EVP of Marketing and Communications, Mastercard North America, said: “Through representation and access to tools and resources, Mastercard is proud to honor the Black women-owned businesses that strive for success despite the systemic inequalities they face every day. When we see role models that look like us, which the film so impactfully demonstrates, it expands our sense of what’s possible, including a more diverse, inclusive economic future.”
- Egypt Otis said: “To serve as the face of possibility for aspiring Black women and young girls makes me feel like a superhero of sorts – just for living my truth. Mastercard’s Strivers Initiative has provided me with the resources and platform to help my business thrive and further empower our community, which to me is truly priceless.”