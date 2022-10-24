Marvel and Mastercard Announce “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Collaboration

Mastercard announced today its collaboration with Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in theaters November 11th, to spotlight Black excellence and the irrepressible strength of Black women – both on and off the screen.

What’s Happening:

With Priceless experiences, digital engagements and shoppable content that supports and celebrates the superpowers of Black business leaders, Mastercard is honoring the film’s inspiring message that the spirit of Wakanda is all around us.

In a Wakanda-inspired commercial spot and supporting campaign, Egypt Otis, the owner of Comma Bookstore & Social Hub

Mastercard’s support of the film is an extension of the company’s $500 million commitment

In celebration of the film, select small business owners and youth groups will enjoy exclusive screenings in New York City and Atlanta ahead of the film’s release. Designed to create a multisensory experience, the screenings will feature film-inspired décor, photo opportunities, celebratory food and drink options, a Hall of Heroes video installation honoring attendees and other entrepreneurs, free branded swag and more.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in theaters November 11th.

What They’re Saying: