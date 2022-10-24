Millennium Falcon Tent, Sheet Sets and More New Star Wars Arrivals on shopDisney

The holidays are nearly here and this year shopDisney has an impressive assortment of seasonal goodies that can be appreciated by everyone in the galaxy! That’s right, if you’re in the market for Star Wars-inspired apparel, toys and collectibles shopDisney has you covered.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Your holiday celebration will be even better this year if Star Wars-inspired gifts make their way under the tree! Fortunately, shopDisney has plenty of awesome items in store that are perfect for every species.

While there’s a lot to appreciate about the Star Wars universe, there’s something truly special about the series that started it all, the Skywalker Saga!

As fans young and old gather for their winter festivities, they can share their love of Luke Skwalker, Darth Vader and even the Millennium Falcon (you know “the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy”).

The latest arrival on shopDisney include: Family Pajamas Millennium Falcon Play Tent Die-Cast Vehicles Picnic Blankets Bed Sheets Vera Bradley And More

Whether you’re looking for gifts to share with your fellow Star Wars fans or simply need to have a new item in your collection, we’re betting that you’ll love these products that are full of character!

You can find all of your favorites now on shopDisney

Pajamas

Parents, kids and even the dogs can sport matching pajamas this winter! Bold red and black jammies are decorated with characters, snowflakes and the saying “Up to Snow Good.”

Star Wars ''Up to Snow Good'' Sleep Set for Men by Munki Munki

Millennium Falcon Play Tent

How cool is this? Kids can create their own galactic adventures in this tent designed after the famous ship piloted by Han Solo, Lando Calrissian, and even Rey.

Millennium Falcon Play Tent for Kids – Star Wars

Die-Cast Vehicles

Speaking of the Millennium Falcon, relive the excitement of every space battle involving the “bucket of bolts” and Imperial TIE Fighters with these detailed vehicles that are great for play or display.

Millennium Falcon Die Cast Vehicle – Star Wars

Imperial TIE Fighter Die Cast Vehicle – Star Wars

Picnic Blankets

Take your adventure on the road! New picnic blankets feature patterns inspired by your favorite stories and come with matching cinch bag backpack.

Star Wars Picnic Blanket and Backpack Set

Grogu Picnic Blanket and Backpack – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Bed Sheets

After a long day of life in the real world, let your dreams carry you off to the galaxy far, far away! These cool bed sheets are patterned with spaceships, the Star Wars logo and comic style versions of some favorite characters. Sheets, comforters and sets available in Twin, Full and Queen sizes.

Star Wars Comforter and Sham Set – Twin / Full / Queen

Star Wars Space Ships Sheet Set – Twin / Full / Queen

Vera Bradley

This past spring fashion brand Vera Bradley delivered new bag designs inspired by Star Wars and now their Darth Vader offerings have arrived on shopDisney. A tote bag, backpack and crossbody showcase the original trilogy’s menace in all his sleek, dark glory.

Darth Vader Crossbody Bag by Vera Bradley

And More

Still looking for other fun Star Wars options? You can bring the galaxy home through a Figure Play Set, Stylish Bucket Hat, Ewok Santa Cookie Plate, a Vader and Logo baseball cap and the list goes on!

Star Wars Holiday Milk and Cookie Set

Darth Vader Baseball Cap for Kids – Star Wars