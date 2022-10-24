“The Masked Singer” Judges Perform “The Rainbow Connection” with Kermit the Frog

The legendary Kermit the Frog and the rest of the Muppets are set to make a guest appearance on the hit Fox reality/game series The Masked Singer. Ahead of this week’s special episode, a video of a special performance of “The Rainbow Connection” was shared today.

