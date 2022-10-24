“The Masked Singer” Judges Perform “The Rainbow Connection” with Kermit the Frog

The legendary Kermit the Frog and the rest of the Muppets are set to make a guest appearance on the hit Fox reality/game series The Masked Singer. Ahead of this week’s special episode, a video of a special performance of “The Rainbow Connection” was shared today.
- Kermit the Frog joined The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon and judges Ken Jeong, Nicole Sherzinger, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg for a special performance of “The Rainbow Connection.”
- This week’s episode – which will air on Wednesday, October 26th – will see Miss Piggy serve as a guest panelist, with special appearances and performances by Kermit the Frog, Animal, Fozzie Bear and more Muppet favorites.
- This won’t be the first time the famous frog has appeared on The Masked Singer. In the season five premiere, Kermit performed in a giant snail costume.
- The Masked Singer is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment, a division of Fox Corporation that is not affiliated with the companies Disney acquired in the 20th Century Fox acquisition.