“X-23: Deadly Regenesis” Takes Marvel Fans Back to the Character’s Most Dangerous Days

Before Laura Kinney was Wolverine, one of mutantkind’s greatest heroes, she was X-23, its deadliest assassin! This March, writer Erica Schultz and artist Edgar Salazar will return to the time when the character was at a crossroads during her journey as an X-Man in “X-23: Deadly Regenesis.”

Announced earlier this month at New York Comic Con, the five-issue limited series will add surprising depth to X-23’s incredible transformation into the hero she is today.

Taking place during the X-Men’s Utopia era, the story will find X-23 targeted for revenge by an iconic Marvel

Laura Kinney, A.K.A. X-23, was cloned from Logan and trained by the Facility to be a deadly assassin. Even as she tries to put that life behind her, forces will try to drag her back — and she’ll fight them tooth and claw.

Beset by new enemies – as well as old favorites – this series follows X-23 during her days as a member of the X-Men and X-Force when she walked away from the island of Utopia to find where she truly belongs. Don’t miss this all-new story in the fan-favorite saga of Laura Kinney.

Check out the main cover by Kalman Andrasofszky as well as a variant cover by one X-23’s most definitive artists, Mike Choi, and pick up this pivotal chapter in X-23’s history when “X-23: Deadly Regenesis” hits stands in March.

