“X-23: Deadly Regenesis” Takes Marvel Fans Back to the Character’s Most Dangerous Days

Before Laura Kinney was Wolverine, one of mutantkind’s greatest heroes, she was X-23, its deadliest assassin! This March, writer Erica Schultz and artist Edgar Salazar will return to the time when the character was at a crossroads during her journey as an X-Man in “X-23: Deadly Regenesis.”
- Announced earlier this month at New York Comic Con, the five-issue limited series will add surprising depth to X-23’s incredible transformation into the hero she is today.
- Taking place during the X-Men’s Utopia era, the story will find X-23 targeted for revenge by an iconic Marvel Comics super villain and an all-new foe with a personal vendetta against Laura that’s so extreme, they may end up becoming her new archnemesis.
- Laura Kinney, A.K.A. X-23, was cloned from Logan and trained by the Facility to be a deadly assassin. Even as she tries to put that life behind her, forces will try to drag her back — and she’ll fight them tooth and claw.
- Beset by new enemies – as well as old favorites – this series follows X-23 during her days as a member of the X-Men and X-Force when she walked away from the island of Utopia to find where she truly belongs. Don’t miss this all-new story in the fan-favorite saga of Laura Kinney.
- Check out the main cover by Kalman Andrasofszky as well as a variant cover by one X-23’s most definitive artists, Mike Choi, and pick up this pivotal chapter in X-23’s history when “X-23: Deadly Regenesis” hits stands in March.
What they’re saying:
- Writer Erica Schultz: "I've been a fan of X-23 from her first appearance in X-Men: Evolution twenty years ago. The fact that I get to play in the X-Men sandbox is its own reward, but having the opportunity to explore a character as complex and nuanced as Laura is a dream. Edgar Salazar, Mark Basso, and Drew Baumgartner have been fantastic to work with, and I really hope the fans enjoy this take on her."
- Artist Edgar Salazar: “Working on ‘X-23: Deadly Regenesis’ has been a fun ride! There’s lots of action, but I also enjoyed going deeper into Laura Kinney's personality and seeing what makes her who she is. I enjoyed teaming up with Erica Schultz. She really knows how to make a great story, with clever Ideas delivered in every script in a clear way, which is great for me as an artist.”