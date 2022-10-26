Disney Paper Parks Celebrates Halloween With Phantom Manor Model

Disney Parks Blog is celebrating Halloween with the latest edition of the Disney Paper Parks activity series, this time celebrating the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris with a paper edition of Phantom Manor at Disneyland Paris.

What’s Happening:

Opened at Disneyland Paris on April 12, 1992, Phantom Manor sits atop a hill looming over Frontierland. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris, a new release of Disney Paper Parks: Happy Haunts Edition has taken place, with 3D, printable activity sheets of the decrepit manor that are now available to craft and color at home.

The set includes instructions to build the attraction’s dilapidated facades, chimneys, porches, landscaping and more. A base for the model even extends out to the Rivers of the Far West. The sheets require the use of scissors, glue and folding along dotted lines in specific directions.

For best results, it is recommended to print the activity sheets at their actual size, not scaling them to fit the page. It is also recommended that adult participation or supervision for those with little ones help make this great activity even more enjoyable.

For more Disney Paper Parks fun during Halloween and beyond,,besure to revisit all the releases of Disney Paper Parks we have collected here.

Disney Paper Parks was created by talented Imagineers Stephanie Jazmines and Amy Young.