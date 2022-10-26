“DuckTales” Merchandise Now Available at Walt Disney World

Back in September, at D23 Expo, it was announced that the Disney Ducks collection inspired by DuckTales would be released. If you are visiting Walt Disney World, you can now purchase this merchandise in the Dino Institute Shop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

What's Happening:

fans will love this new merchandise inspired by these lovable ducks. This collection features some of our favorites, including Huey, Dewey, Louie, and Darkwing Duck.

Huey, Dewey and Louie Sweatshirt

Price $49.99

Daisy, Cinnamon Teal and Gosalyn Mallard White and Blue Polka Dot Short-Sleeved Shirt

Price $36.99

Donald Fanny Pack:

Price $34.99