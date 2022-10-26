Extended Evening Theme Park Hours Will Continue Throughout 2023 at Walt Disney World

To continue the celebration of Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary, they have launched extended evening theme park hours to benefit guests staying at Walt Disney World Resort hotels. This means more time for you to get in all your favorite rides and attractions.

What's Happening:

In celebration of Walt Disney’s World’s 50th anniversary, they have launched Extended Evening Theme Park Hours as a benefit for guests staying at Disney Deluxe Resorts, Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts or other select hotels, to enjoy a few extra hours at select theme parks.

Today, they shared that this popular benefit will continue beyond the 50th Anniversary celebration throughout all of 2023.

What You Need to Know:

Currently, Extended Evening Theme Park Hours are available at Magic Kingdom EPCOT Disney’s Hollywood Studios

They are extending this benefit throughout all of 2023 for guests staying at Disney Deluxe Resorts, Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts, or other select hotels, for select nights at select theme parks.