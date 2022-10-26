Bring Home Spooky Fun with New “The Simpsons” Treehouse of Horror FiGPiN Series

FiGPiN is inviting fans to showcase their obsession with The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” episodes through a new wave of collectible pins. This fall you can welcome Bart, Mr. Burns and more to your display case as you celebrate the spooky fun of Hallowen!

Guys it’s almost Halloween and that means, it’s time for another addition of “Treehouse of Horror!” Actually this past Sunday (October 23rd) The Simpsons aired a new take on their annual themed episode with “Treehouse of Horror Presents” focusing on Stephen King’s IT franchise.

’s long-running seasonal anthology series. The assortment features people and aliens including Bart, Maggie, Mr. Burns, Kang and Kodos.

As with the previous releases, each collectible measures 3-inches tall and comes in a clear protector case that’s perfect to display as is, if you so choose.

Treehouse of Horror pins sell for $15.00 each and are available for The pins are expected to ship in December 2022. Links to the individual items can be found below.

The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Spider Bart FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00

The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Alien Maggie FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00

The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Mad Scientist Mr. Burns FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00

The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Kang FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00

The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Kodos FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00

