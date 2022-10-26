Bring Home Spooky Fun with New “The Simpsons” Treehouse of Horror FiGPiN Series

FiGPiN is inviting fans to showcase their obsession with The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” episodes through a new wave of collectible pins. This fall you can welcome Bart, Mr. Burns and more to your display case as you celebrate the spooky fun of Hallowen!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Guys it’s almost Halloween and that means, it’s time for another addition of “Treehouse of Horror!” Actually this past Sunday (October 23rd) The Simpsons aired a new take on their annual themed episode with “Treehouse of Horror Presents” focusing on Stephen King’s IT franchise.
- Now as the world prepares to commemorate the holiday, FiGPiN is introducing five fantastic collectible pins inspired by The Simpson’s long-running seasonal anthology series.
- The assortment features people and aliens including Bart, Maggie, Mr. Burns, Kang and Kodos.
- As with the previous releases, each collectible measures 3-inches tall and comes in a clear protector case that’s perfect to display as is, if you so choose.
- The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror pins sell for $15.00 each and are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.
- The pins are expected to ship in December 2022. Links to the individual items can be found below.
Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth
- Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.
The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Spider Bart FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00
The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Alien Maggie FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00
The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Mad Scientist Mr. Burns FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00
The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Kang FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00
The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Kodos FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00
What’s Cool About FiGPiN?:
- FiGPiNs are a favorite choice among collectors for their amazingly detailed designs and unique structure that allows for wear or display via their stand-up backing.
- Additionally, each pin comes with a backer card and is fully encapsulated in a clear protector case and features a unique ID code on the back that provides cool details such as:
- The edition run
- Sequence number in the edition
- Artist bio
- Wave information
- Manufactured date
- Rarity scale