If you book starting today, October 26, you can save up to $400 on a 4-night/4-day Walt Disney Travel Company room and ticket package at select Disney Resort Hotels.

What's Happening:

Save up to $400 on a 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Company room-and-ticket package at select Disney Resort hotels.

Dates Valid:

Most nights December 11, 2022 through December 25, 2022

Most Sunday through Thursday nights January 2, 2023 through February 28, 2023

Most nights March 1, 2023 through March 30, 2023

Lower savings may be available during this time at other select Resort hotels.

Save $100 Per Night:

For stays most nights December 11, 2022 through December 25, 2022

For stays most Sunday through Thursday nights January 2, 2023 through February 28, 2023

For stays most nights March 1, 2023 through March 30, 2023

Resorts:

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Save $40 Per Night:

For stays most nights December 11, 2022 through December 25, 2022

For stays most Sunday through Thursday nights January 2, 2023 through February 28, 2023

For stays most nights March 1, 2023 through March 30, 2023

Resorts:

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Resort

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Save $20 Per Night

For stays most nights December 11, 2022 through December 25, 2022

For stays most Sunday through Thursday nights January 2, 2023 through February 28, 2023

For stays most nights March 1, 2023 through March 30, 2023

Resorts:

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort