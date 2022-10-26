Save Up to $400 on Select Walt Disney Travel Company Packages

If you book starting today, October 26, you can save up to $400 on a 4-night/4-day Walt Disney Travel Company room and ticket package at select Disney Resort Hotels.

What's Happening:

  • Save up to $400 on a 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Company room-and-ticket package at select Disney Resort hotels.

Dates Valid:

  • Most nights December 11, 2022 through December 25, 2022
  • Most Sunday through Thursday nights January 2, 2023 through February 28, 2023
  • Most nights March 1, 2023 through March 30, 2023
  • Lower savings may be available during this time at other select Resort hotels.

Save $100 Per Night:

  • For stays most nights December 11, 2022 through December 25, 2022
  • For stays most Sunday through Thursday nights January 2, 2023 through February 28, 2023
  • For stays most nights March 1, 2023 through March 30, 2023

Resorts:

  • Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
  • Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
  • Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
  • Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
  • Disney’s Beach Club Resort
  • Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
  • Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
  • Disney’s Contemporary Resort
  • Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
  • Disney’s Old Key West Resort
  • Disney’s Riviera Resort
  • Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
  • Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
  • Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Save $40 Per Night:

  • For stays most nights December 11, 2022 through December 25, 2022
  • For stays most Sunday through Thursday nights January 2, 2023 through February 28, 2023
  • For stays most nights March 1, 2023 through March 30, 2023

Resorts:

  • The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
  • Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites
  • Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Resort
  • Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
  • Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
  • Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Save $20 Per Night

  • For stays most nights December 11, 2022 through December 25, 2022
  • For stays most Sunday through Thursday nights January 2, 2023 through February 28, 2023
  • For stays most nights March 1, 2023 through March 30, 2023

Resorts:

  • Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
  • Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
  • Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
  • Disney’s Pop Century Resort

