If you book starting today, October 26, you can save up to $400 on a 4-night/4-day Walt Disney Travel Company room and ticket package at select Disney Resort Hotels.
What's Happening:
- Save up to $400 on a 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Company room-and-ticket package at select Disney Resort hotels.
Dates Valid:
- Most nights December 11, 2022 through December 25, 2022
- Most Sunday through Thursday nights January 2, 2023 through February 28, 2023
- Most nights March 1, 2023 through March 30, 2023
- Lower savings may be available during this time at other select Resort hotels.
Save $100 Per Night:
- For stays most nights December 11, 2022 through December 25, 2022
- For stays most Sunday through Thursday nights January 2, 2023 through February 28, 2023
- For stays most nights March 1, 2023 through March 30, 2023
Resorts:
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
Save $40 Per Night:
- For stays most nights December 11, 2022 through December 25, 2022
- For stays most Sunday through Thursday nights January 2, 2023 through February 28, 2023
- For stays most nights March 1, 2023 through March 30, 2023
Resorts:
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
Save $20 Per Night
- For stays most nights December 11, 2022 through December 25, 2022
- For stays most Sunday through Thursday nights January 2, 2023 through February 28, 2023
- For stays most nights March 1, 2023 through March 30, 2023
Resorts:
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
