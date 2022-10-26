“The Nightmare Before Christmas” in Concert Coming to London This December

If you're going to be in London on December 9th and 10th, you won't want to miss The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert at OVO Arena Wembley.

What's Happening:

The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert is coming to London the OVO Arena Wembley on December 9th and 10th, 2022.

Concert is coming to London the OVO Arena Wembley on December 9th and 10th, 2022. You can purchase your tickets by clicking here

About The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert:

Multiple award-winning composer, songwriter and reigning Pumpkin King, Danny Elfman will be bringing Disney’s timeless classic, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas to life for two very special UK arena shows in December 2022.

to life for two very special UK arena shows in December 2022. This unique live cine-concert production taking place Christmas 2022 features Danny Elfman (the original singing voice of the film’s main character, Jack Skellington and writer of all the film’s songs) performing live in sync with the full-length movie projected on the big screen accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra and very special guests.

Planning Your Visit: