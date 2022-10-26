“The Nightmare Before Christmas” in Concert Coming to London This December

If you're going to be in London on December 9th and 10th, you won't want to miss The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert at OVO Arena Wembley.
What's Happening:
- The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert is coming to London the OVO Arena Wembley on December 9th and 10th, 2022.
About The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert:
- Multiple award-winning composer, songwriter and reigning Pumpkin King, Danny Elfman will be bringing Disney’s timeless classic, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas to life for two very special UK arena shows in December 2022.
- This unique live cine-concert production taking place Christmas 2022 features Danny Elfman (the original singing voice of the film’s main character, Jack Skellington and writer of all the film’s songs) performing live in sync with the full-length movie projected on the big screen accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra and very special guests.
Planning Your Visit:
- How long is The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert? For show length please come back closer to performance dates.
- Is The Nightmare Before Christmas suitable for children? This film is classified PG. All guests under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult.
- When is The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert playing in London? Doors open at 6:00pm. For show start time please come back closer to performance dates.
- When will I get my tickets to The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert in London? All tickets will be print at home tickets, these can be printed or shown on a mobile device. These will be sent to you 14 days prior to the performance.
- Where is The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert playing in London? The Nightmare Before Christmas will be screened with a live orchestra at The OVO Arena Wembley. The address is Arena Square, Engineers Way, London HA9 0AA, UK.