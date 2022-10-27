Celebrating the Latest Walt Disney Legacy Award Recipients With a Special Night at Disneyland Paris

Recently, at Disneyland Paris, they celebrated 40 Walt Disney Legacy Award recipients during a special gala evening. Disney Parks Blog shared more about this special night.
What's Happening:
- Recently, there was a gala event at Disneyland Paris to celebrate 40 Walt Disney Legacy Award recipients.
- This took place at Disneyland Park, where recipients and their invitees were welcomed at Salon Mickey before boarding the Disneyland Railroad to head to Frontierland.
- Once they arrived, Natacha Rafalski (President, Disneyland Paris), Josh D’Amaro (Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products) and Jill Estorino (President and Managing Director, Disney Parks International) were all waiting to congratulate them.
- The Walt Disney Legacy Award is the highest honor that cast members, crew members, Imagineers, and employees at Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products can receive.
- They can be easily spotted at a Disney park with a blue name tag.
- These recipients have been nominated by their peers for their outstanding achievements.
- This year they honored and welcomed seven cast members from Walt Disney Imagineering, Consumer Products, Games, and Publishing as well as Tokyo Disney Resort.
- You can see a video of the celebration below.