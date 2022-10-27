LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition Debuts New Trailer and Character Reveals

Warner Bros. Games, TT Games, The LEGO Group, and Lucasfilm Games have unveiled the new trailer for the upcoming LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition, which will be available digitally on November 1st, 2022.
What’s Happening:
- Starting November 1st, the Star Wars: The Clone Wars character pack will add Captain Rex, Darth Maul, Asajj Ventress, Savage Opress, and Gar Saxon. The LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation character pack will hilariously add seasonal versions of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader and Finn in Hawaiian shirts, Emperor Palpatine in beachwear, and R2-D2 in a holiday sweater.
- Starting November 15th, the Star Wars: Rebels character pack will add Sabine Wren, Ezra Bridger, Admiral Thrawn, Kanan Jarrus, and Hera Syndulla, The Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi character pack will add Ben Kenobi, Darth Vader, Reva (Third Sister), Grand Inquisitor, and Fifth Brother.
- Starting November 29th, the Star Wars: Andor character pack will add Andor, Luthen Rael, Syril Karn, Supervisor Dedra Meero, and Bix Caleen. The Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett character pack will add Krrsantan, Cad Bane, Cobb Vanth, Peli Motto, and The Armorer.
- The six new character packs come as part of the Character Collection 2, which is included in the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition, Character Collection 1 & 2 bundle, or separately via standalone purchase. A Character Collection 1 & 2 bundle will be available for $24.99 or can be purchased separately for $14.99 each. Individual character packs will also be available à la carte for $2.99.
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition also includes the seven packs from the original Character Collection, The Mandalorian Season 1, Solo: A Star Wars Story, The Classic Characters, The Trooper Pack, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Mandalorian Season 2, and The Bad Batch. Players that purchase the game digitally can also unlock the Classic Obi-Wan Kenobi playable character that is not available for purchase à la carte.
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition will be available digitally for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Nintendo Switch system and for PC.
- Developed by TT Games in collaboration with The LEGO Group, Lucasfilm Games and publisher Warner Bros. Games, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the critically acclaimed game that has been played by more than six million players globally since its launch in April of this year.
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features the biggest roster of playable characters in the LEGO Star Wars series and players will engage in new ways of combat as they wield lightsabers, fire blasters, and chain different attacks with the greatest legends from every era of the Skywalker saga. Players can fight against the forces of evil as favorite characters such as Luke Skywalker, Rey, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Finn, BB-8 and a legion of other heroes.
- The greatest space and land vehicles are also available to command. Players can jump to lightspeed in the Millennium Falcon to outrun Imperial starships, battle First Order TIE fighters in Resistance X-Wings, or podrace on Tatooine. Players can travel through hyperspace and explore planets that can be unlocked during their adventures. From the jungle moon of Ajan Kloss to the vibrant, city-covered planet Coruscant, the LEGO Star Wars galaxy is yours to discover and play in.
- See the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition – Character Collection 2 trailer below.