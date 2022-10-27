Seven Injured After Train Derails From Track at Silver Dollar City

Several people were injured on Wednesday at an amusement park in Brandon, Missouri, after a section of the train ride derailed from the track.
What's Happening:
- The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train is a 20-minute ride that will take guests through a scenic countryside interrupted by a theatrical stick-up by train robbers.
- The ride has been there since the park opened in 1962.
Statement From Silver Dollar City:
- Silver Dollar City confirms that earlier this evening, sections of the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed from the track.
- Onsite paramedics provided emergency care until first responders arrived.
- Six guests and one employee have been transported by ambulance to nearby medical facilities.
- At this time, we are wholeheartedly focused on providing support for guests and team members in partnership with Stone County first responders.
- Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.