Seven Injured After Train Derails From Track at Silver Dollar City

Several people were injured on Wednesday at an amusement park in Brandon, Missouri, after a section of the train ride derailed from the track.

What's Happening:

Six guests and one employee were transported by an ambulance to get medical attention at Silver Dollar City theme park. There were no details on the injuries.

"Onsite paramedics provided emergency care until first responders arrived," the park said.

The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train is a 20-minute ride that will take guests through a scenic countryside interrupted by a theatrical stick-up by train robbers.

The ride has been there since the park opened in 1962.

Statement From Silver Dollar City: