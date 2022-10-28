“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Patton Oswalt, Minding Kaling and More to Appear Week of October 31st

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of October 31st-November 4th:

  • Monday, October 31 – Special Halloween Show
    • Gwyneth Paltrow
    • Patton Oswalt (We All Scream)
  • Tuesday, November 1
    • Mindy Kaling (Sex Lives of College Girls)
    • Frank Grillo (Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend)
    • Musical Guests Goose
  • Wednesday, November 2
  • Thursday, November 3
    • Rob McElhenney (Mythic Quest)
    • Emayatzy Corinealdi (Reasonable Doubt)
  • Friday, November 4
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.