This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of October 31st-November 4th:
- Monday, October 31 – Special Halloween Show
- Gwyneth Paltrow
- Patton Oswalt (We All Scream)
- Tuesday, November 1
- Mindy Kaling (Sex Lives of College Girls)
- Frank Grillo (Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend)
- Musical Guests Goose
- Wednesday, November 2
- Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Musical Guests Viagra Boys
- Thursday, November 3
- Rob McElhenney (Mythic Quest)
- Emayatzy Corinealdi (Reasonable Doubt)
- Friday, November 4
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.