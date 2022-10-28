This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of October 31st-November 4th:

Monday, October 31 – Special Halloween Show Gwyneth Paltrow Patton Oswalt ( We All Scream )

Tuesday, November 1 Mindy Kaling ( Sex Lives of College Girls ) Frank Grillo ( Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend ) Musical Guests Goose

Wednesday, November 2 Yvonne Strahovski ( The Handmaid’s Tale Musical Guests Viagra Boys

Thursday, November 3 Rob McElhenney ( Mythic Quest ) Emayatzy Corinealdi ( Reasonable Doubt )

Friday, November 4 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.