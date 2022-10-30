20th Television Promotes Jenna Riley and Recruits Jade-Addon Hall

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 20th Television has promoted Jenna Riley to Senior VP of drama development and has recruited Jade-Addon Hall as a VP in the division, reporting to Riley.

What’s Happening:

Jenna Riley has been 20th Television since 2009, as an assistant to CEO Dana Walden.

Most recently she has served as Drama VP, working on series such as ABC Will Trent , The Company You Keep , True Lies and The Crossover .

, , and . In her new role, she will lead drama development and work with the studio’s roster of writers, producers and directors while also identifying emerging talent.

She reports to Carolyn Cassidy, executive VP of development at 20th Television.

Jade-Addon Hall, who will report to Riley, will develop new projects from pitch to pilot and direct the development of new drama series.

He previously worked at Lionsgate TV, helped launch BET+, and developed multiple series for Disney Channel

What They’re Saying: