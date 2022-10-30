20th Television Promotes Jenna Riley and Recruits Jade-Addon Hall

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 20th Television has promoted Jenna Riley to Senior VP of drama development and has recruited Jade-Addon Hall as a VP in the division, reporting to Riley.
What’s Happening:
- Jenna Riley has been 20th Television since 2009, as an assistant to CEO Dana Walden.
- Most recently she has served as Drama VP, working on series such as ABC’s Will Trent, The Company You Keep, True Lies and The Crossover.
- In her new role, she will lead drama development and work with the studio’s roster of writers, producers and directors while also identifying emerging talent.
- She reports to Carolyn Cassidy, executive VP of development at 20th Television.
- Jade-Addon Hall, who will report to Riley, will develop new projects from pitch to pilot and direct the development of new drama series.
- He previously worked at Lionsgate TV, helped launch BET+, and developed multiple series for Disney Channel and Disney XD.
What They’re Saying:
- Carolyn Cassidy, executive VP of development at 20th Television said: “Jenna has a long and prolific history with 20th, where she has developed exceptional relationships across the creative community and a unique ability to consistently elevate material. Most recently, she nurtured our slate of drama pilots into series orders including Will Trent, Milo Ventimiglia’s The Company You Keep and True Lies. She has a deep passion for television, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a series that she hasn’t devoured. Karey [Burke] and I feel confident in and excited for her ability to nurture the next generation of breakout dramas for our Disney platforms.”
- Cassidy added: “Jade-Addon is an incredible addition to the drama team. He has great creative instinct and has a true passion for storytelling. We look forward to his fresh perspective and are happy to have him back in the Disney fold where he started his career.”