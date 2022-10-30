Final Poster and Special Look at “Willow” Released One Month Ahead of Series Debut on Disney+

We’re exactly one month away from the debut of the new Willow series on Disney+, and so the final poster and a 60-second special look at Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment’s all-new action-adventure series have been released.

What’s Happening:

The series is based on George Lucas’ 1988 fantasy-adventure film of the same name and continues the story of Warwick Davis’ titular Willow.

The story began when an aspiring sorcerer, played by Warwick Davis, is whisked away on a journey to protect an infant empress Elora Danan and vanquish the evil Queen Bavmorda from their world of Andowyne. Now, the story continues with Davis reprising his titular role, as he leads an unlikely crew of heroes on a quest to protect Andowyne from an even larger foe than they had imagined possible.

Willow also stars Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, and Joanne Whalley.

also stars Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, and Joanne Whalley. Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Jonathan Kasdan, Tommy Harper, Wendy Mericle, Roopesh Parekh, Ron Howard, and Samie Kim Falvey serve as executive producers.

Writers are John Bickerstaff, Hannah Friedman, and Jonathan Kasdan.

The producers are Stephen Woolfenden, Julia Cooperman, Hameed Shaukat, and Max Taylor.

Willow begins streaming exclusively on Disney+ beginning November 30th.