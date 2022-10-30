Universal Orlando Releases Latest Episode of “Ride Guys” on Jurassic Park River Adventure

Universal Orlando has posted the latest episode of their YouTube series Ride Guys. In this episode, hosts Dylan and Mike take you on a tour and give you all the details and information you need to know about the Jurassic Park River Adventure.

What’s Happening:

In this episode of Ride Guys , Dylan and Mike head over to Islands of Adventure to discuss the Jurassic Park River Adventure.

One minute, you're gliding along in your raft; the next, you're face to face with a giant T. Rex! There's nowhere to turn. She's bearing down on you and your only escape from her razor sharp teeth is to take the pitch-black plunge before you. Did we mention it's an 85-foot drop?

This series is part of Universal Orlando Resort’s Discover Universal

New episodes of Ride Guys premiere monthly on YouTube.

premiere monthly on YouTube. The duo previously covered the similar, yet upgraded Jurassic World – The Ride

You can watch the latest episode of Ride Guys below: