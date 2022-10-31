Hulu’s “The Other Black Girl” Adds Four Series Regulars

The Other Black Girl, an upcoming Hulu series from Disney’s Onyx Collective has added four series regulars, with production on the comedy series beginning today in Atlanta, according to Deadline.

Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Brittany Adebumola and Hunter Parrish have joined the cast of Hulu’s The Other Black Girl as series regulars.

The Other Black Girl follows Nella, an editorial assistant, who is tired of being the only Black girl at Wagner Books so she's excited when Hazel is hired. But as Hazel's star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.

Daniel (Insidious 5) will play Nella, a bookish horror fan who is inclined to be a people-pleaser at the start of the season.

Murray (Riverdale) is Hazel-May McCall, an unapologetically Black and Harlem-cool assistant.

Adebumola (4400) will take over as Malaika, an old lady at heart who is queer and constantly comparing notes on life goals.

Parrish (This Is Us) will play Owen, Nella's family-oriented boyfriend of three years who works as a middle school principal.

) will play Owen, Nella’s family-oriented boyfriend of three years who works as a middle school principal. Executive Producers for The Other Black Girl are Rashida Jones, Temple Hill (Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey), Adam Fishbach, Zakiya Dalila Harris, Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey. Showrunners are Reddout and Hickey.