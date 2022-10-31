Once again Loungefly is making your Disney wardrobe dreams come true with a new Cinderella collection featuring the mice! This assortment of accessories will bring a bit of magic to your day and have you humming about making “a lovely dress for Cinderelly!”

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Loungefly, the fan-forward lifestyle brand from Funko is introducing an all new Cinderella collection this fall and Laughing Place is pleased to bring you the exclusive reveal!

this fall and Laughing Place is pleased to bring you the exclusive reveal! Lougefly’s latest Disney inspired accessories showcase Jaq, Gus, the bluebirds and even Lucifer (we always need a villain!) on a charming collection that includes a hoodie, pins, keychains and a lanyard.

Everyone who’s seen the animated classic knows that once in a while it’s nice to undergo a small transformation or makeover to help draw out the exquisite side of you that’s been hiding. While her fairy godmother did most of the heavy lifting, it was Cinderella’s mice friends that assembled the pink gown she originally planned to wear to the Ball.

This cute collection is a fitting tribute to the adorable mice that worked to make Cinderella’s dreams come true and will make a great addition to any Disney wardrobe!

DISNEY CINDERELLA MAKING A LOVELY DRESS HOODIE – $65

Gus and Jaq are stitching together the perfect, cozy hoodie tailored with charming details! On the front pocket, Gus and Jaq gather loose beads from a necklace.

Up above, the phrase “a dream is a wish your heart makes” appears next to extra-wide drawcords that are woven through embroidered eyelets on the hood.

Cinderella’s bird friends gather ribbon in waves on the sweater’s sleeves.

Made of French Terry fabric (60% cotton, 40% polyester).

Screen-printed details and coordinating inside lining.

Cuffs and waistband are 95% cotton and 5% Spandex.

Comes in unisex sizes S through 3X.

Sizing is very specific, please review the size chart (on website).

DISNEY CINDERELLA MAKING A LOVELY DRESS FOR CINDERELLY 4 PCS PIN SET – $20

Make a dress fit for a royal ball! The Loungefly Making a Lovely Dress for Cinderelly 4 PCS Pin Set shows Cinderella’s small companions as they gather their sewing supplies.

Includes Jaq, Gus, and two seamstress mice.

Pins are approximately 1.5-inches tall and feature shiny gold hardware, as well as the signature Funko/Loungefly crown debossing on the back.

DISNEY CINDERELLA GUS GUS ENAMEL KEYCHAIN – $10

This mouse has his hands full as he helps Cinderella! Stringing pearls along his tail, Gus packs his hat with dressmaking supplies for safekeeping.

Put things in motion by moving his arm up and down!

Enamel keychain features shiny gold hardware along with the signature Funko/Loungefly crown debossing on the back.

Keychain dimensions: 2.5″H

DISNEY CINDERELLA LUCIFER ENAMEL KEYCHAIN – $10

Lucifer is causing trouble once again! Having trapped Gus under a cup, this feisty feline taunts Cinderella and her mousey companions with a smirk. Watch as his head and tail move back and forth in a mischievous motion.

Enamel keychain features shiny gold hardware along with the signature Funko/Loungefly crown debossing on the back.

Keychain dimensions: 2.5″H

DISNEY CINDERELLA MAKING A LOVELY DRESS FOR CINDERELLY LANYARD – $12

We can do it! Help make a dress fit for a royal ball with the Loungefly Making a Lovely Dress for Cinderelly Lanyard.

On the front of the card holder, Cinderella’s small companions gather their sewing supplies. The reverse side features a clear slot perfect for holding your ID or park pass. Up above, a woven strap displays a motif of the mousey seamstresses.

A rubber charm of Gus completes the scene.

Made of vegan leather (polyurethane) and features printed details with sturdy gold hardware.

Lanyard dimensions: 1.5″W x 16″L

Loungefly’s Cinderella collection launches on November 1st and will be available online. All products are officially licensed.