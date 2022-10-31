New WDW 50 Magic Kingdom Park Map Collection Comes to shopDisney

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

If you just can’t get enough of Walt Disney World, shopDisney is giving fans a fun way to commemorate 50 years of enchantment with new arrivals to the Vault Collection.  

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • Walt Disney World’s Most Magical Celebration is winding to a close, but before they sign off on the 50th anniversary festivities, there’s more fun to be had, mainly in the way of shopping!
  • Three new items in the Vault Collection have arrived on shopDisney themed to the Central Florida resort’s original Park Map design.
  • As expected the pattern features icons like Cinderella Castle, Walt Disney World Railroad, the monorail, opening day attractions and even showcases a few beloved characters.
  • The collection spans a long sleeve T-Shirt, Crossbody bag and a convertible tote that doubles as a backpack and all styles are available now on shopDisney.
  • Prices range from $39.99-$49.99. Links to the individual item can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Map Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults – $49.99

  • Full front panel sublimated ink art
  • Jersey knit
  • Contrast long sleeves
  • Solid back panel
  • 88% recycled polyester / 12% elastane

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Map Crossbody Bag – $39.99

  • ''A Guide To The Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World'' with Walt Disney World logo pendant
  • Main compartment with snap closure
  • Dual carry handles
  • Adjustable, removable strap
  • Approx. 12 1/2'' H x 10 1/4'' W x 3 1/2'' D

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Map Tote Bag – $44.99

  • Vintage-style artwork of Disney characters associated with Magic Kingdom park attractions
  • ''A Guide To The Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World'' text with Walt Disney World logo
  • Top carrying strap
  • Cord shoulder straps
  • Approx. 16 1/2'' H x 14'' W x 3'' D