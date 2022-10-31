New WDW 50 Magic Kingdom Park Map Collection Comes to shopDisney

If you just can’t get enough of Walt Disney World, shopDisney is giving fans a fun way to commemorate 50 years of enchantment with new arrivals to the Vault Collection.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World’s Most Magical Celebration is winding to a close, but before they sign off on the 50th anniversary festivities, there’s more fun to be had, mainly in the way of shopping!
- Three new items in the Vault Collection have arrived on shopDisney themed to the Central Florida resort’s original Park Map design.
- As expected the pattern features icons like Cinderella Castle, Walt Disney World Railroad, the monorail, opening day attractions and even showcases a few beloved characters.
- The collection spans a long sleeve T-Shirt, Crossbody bag and a convertible tote that doubles as a backpack and all styles are available now on shopDisney.
- Prices range from $39.99-$49.99. Links to the individual item can be found below.
Free Shipping on shopDisney:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Map Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults – $49.99
- Full front panel sublimated ink art
- Jersey knit
- Contrast long sleeves
- Solid back panel
- 88% recycled polyester / 12% elastane
Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Map Crossbody Bag – $39.99
- ''A Guide To The Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World'' with Walt Disney World logo pendant
- Main compartment with snap closure
- Dual carry handles
- Adjustable, removable strap
- Approx. 12 1/2'' H x 10 1/4'' W x 3 1/2'' D
Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Map Tote Bag – $44.99
- Vintage-style artwork of Disney characters associated with Magic Kingdom park attractions
- ''A Guide To The Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World'' text with Walt Disney World logo
- Top carrying strap
- Cord shoulder straps
- Approx. 16 1/2'' H x 14'' W x 3'' D