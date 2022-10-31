New WDW 50 Magic Kingdom Park Map Collection Comes to shopDisney

If you just can’t get enough of Walt Disney World, shopDisney is giving fans a fun way to commemorate 50 years of enchantment with new arrivals to the Vault Collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Walt Disney World’s Most Magical Celebration is winding to a close, but before they sign off on the 50th anniversary festivities , there’s more fun to be had, mainly in the way of shopping!

Three new items in the Vault Collection have arrived on shopDisney themed to the Central Florida resort's original Park Map design.

As expected the pattern features icons like Cinderella Castle, Walt Disney World Railroad , the monorail, opening day attractions and even showcases a few beloved characters.

The collection spans a long sleeve T-Shirt, Crossbody bag and a convertible tote that doubles as a backpack and all styles are available now on shopDisney.

. Prices range from $39.99-$49.99. Links to the individual item can be found below.

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Map Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults – $49.99

Full front panel sublimated ink art

Jersey knit

Contrast long sleeves

Solid back panel

88% recycled polyester / 12% elastane

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Map Crossbody Bag – $39.99

''A Guide To The Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World'' with Walt Disney World logo pendant

Main compartment with snap closure

Dual carry handles

Adjustable, removable strap

Approx. 12 1/2'' H x 10 1/4'' W x 3 1/2'' D

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Map Tote Bag – $44.99