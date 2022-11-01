Marvel and Proximity Media Partner for “Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast”

Proximity Media, in collaboration with Marvel Studios and Marvel Entertainment, has announced an upcoming six-episode podcast about the making of the highly anticipated film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, opening in theaters nationwide on November 11th.

Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast explores the next chapter in the story of Wakanda and honors the remarkable legacy of Chadwick Boseman.

National Book Award-winning author, journalist, and writer for Marvel Comics' Black Panther Ta-Nehisi Coates serves as host and writer. Proximity's Head of Audio Paola Mardo serves as producer, as well as executive producer alongside Proximity's founders Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian.

A preview of the show, which is the first podcast from Proximity Media's new audio division, is now available across all major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Debuting November 3rd, the first episode features a conversation between Coates and director and co-writer Ryan Coogler. The two artists and friends reflect on the cultural impact of Black Panther , the legacy of Chadwick Boseman and his inspiration to the cast and crew.

Subsequent episodes will be available weekly in January 2023, celebrating the five-year anniversary of the first Black Panther film. Guests will include cast and crew, including stars Angela Bassett and Dominique Thorne; score and soundtrack composer and producer Ludwig Göransson; production designer Hannah Beachler; director of photography Autumn Durald Arkapaw; co-writer Joe Robert Cole; producers Kevin Feige and Nate Moore; and more.

film. Guests will include cast and crew, including stars Angela Bassett and Dominique Thorne; score and soundtrack composer and producer Ludwig Göransson; production designer Hannah Beachler; director of photography Autumn Durald Arkapaw; co-writer Joe Robert Cole; producers Kevin Feige and Nate Moore; and more. Each episode, in tandem with guests’ conversation, will weave host narration, Göransson’s original score, film clips and field recordings.

Story editing for the podcast is by James Kim. Audio editing is by Cameron Kell and Cedric Wilson. Sound design and additional music is by Pat Mesiti-Miller. Audio engineering is by Lauryn Newson. Production assistance is from Polina Cherezova.

