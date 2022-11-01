Why This Could Be the Best Time to Buy an Annual Pass to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Now could be the perfect time to purchase an annual pass to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Annual passes start at $14 a month, and new pass members will receive three free samples of any food and beverage item available at the Christmas Town Village. You could also be one of the first to ride Serengeti Flyer when it opens in spring 2023.

What's Happening:

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay today announced the launch of their annual pass by highlighting the program’s unbeatable benefits.

For as low as $14 per month with a zero-down payment, a Busch Gardens Tampa Bay annual pass provides unlimited year-round admission, and benefits like free parking, epic savings on in-park purchases, exclusive zoo opportunities and monthly rewards with more than $400 in value.

The Busch Gardens Tampa Bay annual pass program is divided in the following easy-to-use tiers: bronze, silver, gold, and platinum, the latter being an option that grants access to all 11 SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment locations nationwide including three SeaWorld parks, two Busch Gardens parks, two Sesame Place parks, several award-winning water parks and discounted tickets for Discovery Cove.

The program’s structure makes it easy for guests to choose the pass, the benefits, and the parks that are the best fit.

For a full overview of the Annual Pass lineup and to join the program guests can visit BuschGardens.com/Tampa/annual-pass/

Christmas Town:

Annual Pass members get to enjoy year-round monthly rewards and those who join the program now through Nov. 9 will have additional benefits for this year’s Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

New members will receive three free samples of any food and beverage item available at the Christmas Town Village with the purchase of any Annual Pass and a sneak preview of Christmas Town on Nov. 13.

Serengeti Flyer:

Additionally, pass members get to be the first to ride Serengeti Flyer, the park’s all-new 2023 ride. Serengeti Flyer will be the world’s tallest and fastest ride of its kind, a screamin’ swing, upon opening in spring 2023.

Riders will experience breathtaking views of the park’s expansive 65-acre Serengeti plain as Serengeti Flyer’s twin dueling arms soar progressively higher reaching speeds of 68 mph and a maximum height of 135 feet at the ride’s peak.

Back by popular demand, fan-favorite pass member perks including free guest tickets, Busch Bucks – currency for in-park spending – and more, return alongside new additions such as:

NEW – Additional Pass Member Exclusive Ticket Offers

NEW – Multiple Pass Member Appreciation Months

NEW – Annual Pass Member Coaster Night

NEW – More Exclusive Pass Member Animal Encounters

Amazing Monthly Rewards:

Busch Gardens shows appreciation to its annual pass members year-round with epic monthly rewards. Annual pass membership includes unlimited admission, access to vibrant seasonal events, and exclusive pass member benefits including free guest tickets, free parking and special savings on merchandise and food and beverage.

Plus, pass members receive special monthly rewards throughout the year such as exclusive pass member merchandise, behind-the-scenes animal experiences, festival-exclusive food and beverage deals, and discounts on admission to Busch Gardens’ separately ticketed Howl-O-Scream event.

Vibrant Seasonal Events:

A Busch Gardens Tampa Bay annual pass provides access to Busch Gardens’ year-round assortment of vibrant seasonal events.

From the joyous fanfare of Busch Gardens’ Mardi Gras to the expansive selection of culinary delights at Busch Gardens’ Food & Wine Festival, or the electrifying beat of Busch Gardens’ summertime festivities and merry time cheer of the park’s fan-favorite Christmas Town, an abundance of seasonal events awaits pass members at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

What They’re Saying: