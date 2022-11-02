Anna & Elsa’s Royal Welcome Returns to Disney Animation at Disney California Adventure

Frozen fans rejoice! You can now once again meet and greet your favorite Arendelle royalty with the return of Anna and Elsa’s Royal Welcome to the Disney Animation building at Disney California Adventure.

Anna & Elsa’s Royal Welcome has returned to the Disney Animation attraction, located in Hollywoodland at Disney California Adventure.

The area has been popular since its debut several years ago, with the queue typically stretched out and into the iconic lobby for the attraction, which features larger than life screens that enclose the lobby and surround guests with clips and musical montages from the most popular of the Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios films.

In fact, outside of the finale portion of the loop accompanied by “When You Wish Upon A Star,” Frozen is the only film (as of press time) to have TWO segments in the loop, playing the full versions of both “Let It Go,” and “In Summer.”

The meet and greet area was once home to Character Close-Up, which always featured displays featuring developmental art for classic and upcoming animated features from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios. The area also became home to a Toy Story themed zoetrope crafted by the studio, which has been moved to make way for the meet and greet and can be seen at the Academy Museum in Hollywood.

