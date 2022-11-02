Celebrate Beaches and Cream Soda Shop at Home With Ceramic Mug Available at Disney’s Beach Club Resort

There are many smaller-profile locations throughout the Walt Disney World Resort that have a very dedicated fan base, but typically don’t get much play in terms of merchandise, so we thought we’d point out one of those with this piece celebrating the fan-favorite dining location at Disney’s Beach Club Resort, Beaches and Cream Soda Shop!

Every restaurant at Walt Disney World is somebody’s favorite restaurant at Walt Disney World, and one of those fan-favorite locations is the Beaches & Cream Soda Shop at Disney’s Beach Club Resort.

Not located in a park, the location still has a dedicated fan base that would absolutely love some merchandise celebrating the eatery. If they take just a few steps, heading away from the restaurant and into one of the gift shops at the hotel, they can find this ceramic mug featuring the logo for the favorite location, complete with faux ice cream lid that also features replica cookie mouse ears and straw. While the mug isn’t new, it is an oft overlooked area specific piece of merchandise, notable since that type of merchandise is becoming more rare.

On the backside, they’ll also find the phrase “everyday is sundae!” as the location is most known for its ice cream selection, great after a day at the parks!

As of press time, the mug retails for $21.99.

Beaches & Cream Soda Shop at Disney’s Beach Club Resort allows guests to revel in the nostalgia of the Atlantic seashore, and recall fond memories and make new ones as they sip on flavored sodas, malted milkshakes and more while listening to oldies on the classic jukebox.

There, they’ll slide into a beach ball-bedecked booth with a menu of fountain favorites and hot-off-the-grill items. Entrees include “burger heaven” and a sublime grilled cheese and tomato soup. Chili-cheese tots and onion rings are among the other comfort classics offered. The main event here is, of course, dessert, with showstoppers like the Snickers Sundae and the No Way José—a delectable creation with ice cream, peanut butter and hot fudge. For the ultimate experience, the Kitchen Sink, features 8 scoops of ice cream smothered in every topping the restaurant has. A to-go menu of ice cream and beverages is also available, and guests can even enjoy their goodies at a poolside table outside, overlooking the Stormalong Bay pool area that connects both Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts.