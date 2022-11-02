Disney and the Marine Toys for Tots Program Team Up For the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive

The holiday season will be here before you know it, and Disney is teaming up with the Marine Toys for Tots program to help those in need with the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive.

What's Happening:

For 75 years, Disney has supported the Marine Toys for Tots Program to help bring toys and a message of hope to millions of children in need during the holiday season through the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive.

Join us as we continue this tradition with the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive and give back to those who need it this holiday season.

The Walt Disney Company is committed to inspiring a better world through the power of stories, and has launched a heartfelt animated spot which celebrates the joy of giving and helps to raise awareness of the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive.

When:

The Disney Ultimate Toy Drive starts today, November 2 through December 24, 2022.

Where:

There are two ways to donate a toy to Toys for Tots; you can donate a toy to Toys for Tots now through December 24, 2022 at https://www.shopdisney.com/ultimate-toy-drive/

About TWDC and Toys for Tots