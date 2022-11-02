Las Vegas Aces Head Coach Becky Hammon to Join ESPN As NBA Studio Analyst For Upcoming Season

Reigning Champion Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon is joining ESPN as a studio analyst for the 2022-23 season and is set to make her debut on the network in December.

What’s Happening:

ESPN today announced that Becky Hammon, head coach of the reigning WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces, will join as an NBA studio analyst during the 2022-23 season. The announcement was made today at the espnW: Women + Sports Summit in Ojai, Calif. Hammon will debut on ESPN in December.

Hammon, the 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year, will contribute to pillar NBA shows, including Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter and NBA Today.

Hammon is the current Las Vegas Aces head coach. The Aces are the defending WNBA Western Conference Champions. Previously, Hammon served as assistant coach to Gregg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs.

After becoming a three-time All-American for the Colorado State Rams, Hammon played for the San Antonio Stars and New York Liberty, in addition to extensive international play.

What They’re Saying:

Becky Hammon: “I am very excited to contribute to ESPN’s coverage of the NBA this season. It will be a lot of fun working alongside ESPN’s talented roster of broadcasters and having the opportunity to talk about the game that I love so much.”

“I am very excited to contribute to ESPN’s coverage of the NBA this season. It will be a lot of fun working alongside ESPN’s talented roster of broadcasters and having the opportunity to talk about the game that I love so much.” David Roberts, ESPN Head of NBA and Studio Production: “Becky is a pioneer in every sense of the word and we know she’ll lend unique insights, based on her wide-ranging experience, to our NBA coverage.”