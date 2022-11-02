Orlando Guardians Coaches Visit Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

The XFL is back… again. The city of Orlando will be home to a new team known as the Guardians and the coaches of the team celebrated by visiting Walt Disney World’s guardians over at EPCOT.

Two worlds of Guardians connected at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

The XFL’s Orlando Guardians experienced Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

The XFL recently announced the Orlando team will be called the Guardians heading into their inaugural season which kicks off in February 2023.