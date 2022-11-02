Orlando Guardians Coaches Visit Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

The XFL is back… again. The city of Orlando will be home to a new team known as the Guardians and the coaches of the team celebrated by visiting Walt Disney World’s guardians over at EPCOT.
- Two worlds of Guardians connected at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
- The XFL’s Orlando Guardians experienced Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind as head coach Terrell Buckley and assistant coaches Lamar Thomas and Tony Carter visited the Wonders of Xandar Pavilion at EPCOT.
- The XFL recently announced the Orlando team will be called the Guardians heading into their inaugural season which kicks off in February 2023.
- The XFL, a football league founded by former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, first kicked off in 2001.
- It ran for just one season before ceasing operation, only to return in 2020.
- The organization ran into a new set of issues in 2020 and suspended its season.
- The XFL was then sold to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson that same yeat and is now set to return again in 2023.
- This isn’t the first Orlando XFL team. The Orlando Rage went 8-2 in that 2001 season before losing in the playoffs.