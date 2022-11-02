“The Mighty Ducks” 30th Anniversary Content On NHL 23

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Mighty Ducks with in-game content on NHL 23 which is redeemable now.

What's Happening:

In celebration of The Mighty Ducks ' 30th anniversary, NHL 23 features a variety of skates, jerseys, and an icon choice pack.

' 30th anniversary, NHL 23 features a variety of skates, jerseys, and an icon choice pack. Available in game starting yesterday, November 1st, there's a World of Chel (WOC) Mighty Ducks Jersey, a WOC Hawks Jersey, WOC Mighty Ducks Ultraboost Skates, WOC Hawks Ultraboost skates, Hockey Ultimate Team (HUT) Mighty Ducks Jersey, and a HUT Hawks Jersey.

These items will be available to everyone regardless of the date of purchase but will be redeemable for players who log in between November 1st, 2022, and January 2nd, 2023.

After January 2nd these items will be granted to WOC players on their first login, and in HUT, will be available via packs.

A duck's icon Choice Pack, one of six, including players Andy McDonald, Teemu Selanne, François Beauchemin, Saku Koivu, Scott Niedermayer, and Jean-Sébastien Giguère, will also be available only to players who log in November 1st, 2022, and January 2nd, 2023.

Find out more by clicking here