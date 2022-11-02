“The Mighty Ducks” 30th Anniversary Content On NHL 23

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Mighty Ducks with in-game content on NHL 23 which is redeemable now.
What's Happening:
- In celebration of The Mighty Ducks' 30th anniversary, NHL 23 features a variety of skates, jerseys, and an icon choice pack.
- Available in game starting yesterday, November 1st, there's a World of Chel (WOC) Mighty Ducks Jersey, a WOC Hawks Jersey, WOC Mighty Ducks Ultraboost Skates, WOC Hawks Ultraboost skates, Hockey Ultimate Team (HUT) Mighty Ducks Jersey, and a HUT Hawks Jersey.
- These items will be available to everyone regardless of the date of purchase but will be redeemable for players who log in between November 1st, 2022, and January 2nd, 2023.
- After January 2nd these items will be granted to WOC players on their first login, and in HUT, will be available via packs.
- A duck's icon Choice Pack, one of six, including players Andy McDonald, Teemu Selanne, François Beauchemin, Saku Koivu, Scott Niedermayer, and Jean-Sébastien Giguère, will also be available only to players who log in November 1st, 2022, and January 2nd, 2023.
