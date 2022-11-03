Marvel Day at Sea will return to Disney Cruise Line in 2023, leaving from Miami on the Disney Dream.

What's Happening:

Starting in early 2023, Disney Cruise Line guests will be able to enjoy Marvel Day at Sea once again.

Setting sail January through March out of Miami, Florida, these vacations will debut characters and be a dream come true for any Marvel fan.

These Marvel Day at Sea cruises combined Marvel Comics, film, and animation with all the excitement that you find on board a Disney cruise.

There is all-day entertainment, including meet and greets, stage shows, special screenings, merchandise, food and beverage, and activities for the whole family.

For the first time ever, more than 30 superheroes and villains will be featured in new heroic encounters.

, the signature nighttime spectacular featuring special effects, stunts, and pyrotechnics, will assemble an unprecedented line-up of Marvel characters for a time-warping, multiverse-spanning adventure. The action will culminate in an epic battle with never-before-seen villains on a Disney Cruise Line ship!

will keep families on the edge of their seats with demonstrations of the power of the mystic arts. The show will feature Doctor Strange, the powerful witch Agatha Harkness, and the first-ever appearance of Sorcerer Supreme Wong.

Young recruits will sharpen their Super Hero skills during an all-new, interactive training experience with Captain America Steve Rogers, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and Kate Bishop held on the upper decks and in the kids’ club.

Guests are invited to dress up as their favorite Marvel character for a costume bash along with Mickey and Minnie's superhero celebration.

For the adults, there is an adult-exclusive Ravagers Dance Party.

Characters Sea:

Captain America

Sam Wilson

Mighty Thor

Shang-Chi

Ms. Marvel

Ant-Man

Kate Bishop

Spider-Man

Iron Man

Black Panther

Captain Marvel

Thor

Loki

Black Widow

Dates:

Marvel Day at Sea will take place on nine five-night Caribbean cruises sailing from Miami in early 2023.

Departing:

Jan. 7

Jan. 21

Feb. 4

Feb. 18

March 4, 2023

The Western Caribbean itinerary features Georgetown, Grand Cayman and Disney’s private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay.

Departing:

Jan. 16

Jan. 30

Feb. 13

Feb. 27

The Western Caribbean itinerary includes stops at Cozumel, Mexico, and Castaway Cay.