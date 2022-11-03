Marvel Day at Sea will return to Disney Cruise Line in 2023, leaving from Miami on the Disney Dream.
What's Happening:
- Starting in early 2023, Disney Cruise Line guests will be able to enjoy Marvel Day at Sea once again.
- Setting sail January through March out of Miami, Florida, these vacations will debut characters and be a dream come true for any Marvel fan.
- These Marvel Day at Sea cruises combined Marvel Comics, film, and animation with all the excitement that you find on board a Disney cruise.
- There is all-day entertainment, including meet and greets, stage shows, special screenings, merchandise, food and beverage, and activities for the whole family.
- For the first time ever, more than 30 superheroes and villains will be featured in new heroic encounters.
- Heroes Unite, the signature nighttime spectacular featuring special effects, stunts, and pyrotechnics, will assemble an unprecedented line-up of Marvel characters for a time-warping, multiverse-spanning adventure.
- The action will culminate in an epic battle with never-before-seen villains on a Disney Cruise Line ship!
- Taking place in the Walt Disney Theatre, Strange Academy: A Spellbinding Spectacular will keep families on the edge of their seats with demonstrations of the power of the mystic arts.
- The show will feature Doctor Strange, the powerful witch Agatha Harkness, and the first-ever appearance of Sorcerer Supreme Wong.
- Young recruits will sharpen their Super Hero skills during an all-new, interactive training experience with Captain America Steve Rogers, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and Kate Bishop held on the upper decks and in the kids’ club.
- Guests are invited to dress up as their favorite Marvel character for a costume bash along with Mickey and Minnie's superhero celebration.
- For the adults, there is an adult-exclusive Ravagers Dance Party.
Characters Sea:
- Captain America
- Sam Wilson
- Mighty Thor
- Shang-Chi
- Ms. Marvel
- Ant-Man
- Kate Bishop
- Spider-Man
- Iron Man
- Black Panther
- Captain Marvel
- Thor
- Loki
- Black Widow
Dates:
- Marvel Day at Sea will take place on nine five-night Caribbean cruises sailing from Miami in early 2023.
Departing:
- Jan. 7
- Jan. 21
- Feb. 4
- Feb. 18
- March 4, 2023
- The Western Caribbean itinerary features Georgetown, Grand Cayman and Disney’s private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay.
Departing:
- Jan. 16
- Jan. 30
- Feb. 13
- Feb. 27
- The Western Caribbean itinerary includes stops at Cozumel, Mexico, and Castaway Cay.
