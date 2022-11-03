Details for Marvel Day at Sea Returning to Disney Cruise Line in 2023

by |
Tags: , , ,

Marvel Day at Sea will return to Disney Cruise Line in 2023, leaving from Miami on the Disney Dream.

What's Happening:

  • Starting in early 2023, Disney Cruise Line guests will be able to enjoy Marvel Day at Sea once again.
  • Setting sail January through March out of Miami, Florida, these vacations will debut characters and be a dream come true for any Marvel fan.
  • These Marvel Day at Sea cruises combined Marvel Comics, film, and animation with all the excitement that you find on board a Disney cruise.
  • There is all-day entertainment, including meet and greets, stage shows, special screenings, merchandise, food and beverage, and activities for the whole family.
  • For the first time ever, more than 30 superheroes and villains will be featured in new heroic encounters.
  • Heroes Unite, the signature nighttime spectacular featuring special effects, stunts, and pyrotechnics, will assemble an unprecedented line-up of Marvel characters for a time-warping, multiverse-spanning adventure.
  • The action will culminate in an epic battle with never-before-seen villains on a Disney Cruise Line ship!
  • Taking place in the Walt Disney Theatre, Strange Academy: A Spellbinding Spectacular will keep families on the edge of their seats with demonstrations of the power of the mystic arts.
  • The show will feature Doctor Strange, the powerful witch Agatha Harkness, and the first-ever appearance of Sorcerer Supreme Wong.
  • Young recruits will sharpen their Super Hero skills during an all-new, interactive training experience with Captain America Steve Rogers, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and Kate Bishop held on the upper decks and in the kids’ club.
  • Guests are invited to dress up as their favorite Marvel character for a costume bash along with Mickey and Minnie's superhero celebration.
  • For the adults, there is an adult-exclusive Ravagers Dance Party.

Characters Sea: 

  • Captain America
  • Sam Wilson
  • Mighty Thor
  • Shang-Chi
  • Ms. Marvel
  • Ant-Man
  • Kate Bishop
  • Spider-Man
  • Iron Man
  • Black Panther
  • Captain Marvel
  • Thor
  • Loki
  • Black Widow

Dates:

  • Marvel Day at Sea will take place on nine five-night Caribbean cruises sailing from Miami in early 2023.

Departing:

  • Jan. 7
  • Jan. 21
  • Feb. 4
  • Feb. 18
  • March 4, 2023
  • The Western Caribbean itinerary features Georgetown, Grand Cayman and Disney’s private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay.

Departing:

  • Jan. 16
  • Jan. 30
  • Feb. 13
  • Feb. 27
  • The Western Caribbean itinerary includes stops at Cozumel, Mexico, and Castaway Cay.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning