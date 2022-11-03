New Donald Duck Munchlings Debut in World of Disney, Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs

Chef Stefan Riemer made special appearances today at World of Disney to celebrate the launch of the new Donald Duck Munchling in both the store and Amorette’s Patisserie.

Check out the special presentation of both the Munchling and the pastry in the video below:

The new Munchling is available now at World of Disney at Disney Springs

As for the pastry, it consist of vanilla chiffon cake, japanese sponge roll, yuzu curd, yuzu chantilly, caramel ganache, blueberry jam and jalapeno jam.

You can pick up the new Donald Duck Munchling pastry at Amorette’s Patisserie now for $14.