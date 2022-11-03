Save 20% On Disney Favorites During shopDisney’s Fall Friends & Family Event

It's another exciting week for sales on shopDisney as guests can take advantage of the popular Friends and Family event. Now through Sunday, November 6th, fans can save 20% on almost everything with the code: DISNEYPAL.

For a limited time shopDisney is offering guests a 20% discount (some restrictions apply) on toys, apparel, home essentials and more as part of their Friends and Family event.

Guests will find a wide assortment of Disney merchandise for any occasion and while must-have items are on sale, there's no better time to stock up and save.

The 20% off discount can be applied at checkout with the code: DISNEYPAL .

. But that’s not all, select items currently on sale during the Friends & Family event can be combined for additional savings! So be on the lookout for: $15 Classic Dolls $20 Medium Plush $20/$24 Kids Sleep $16/$20 Kids Tees $24 Adult Tees

Finally, don’t forget to use the code SHIPMAGIC too to get free shipping on orders of $75+ (pre-tax)!

We gathered up some of our favorite finds both new and classic that are part of the Friends and Family event on shopDisney. Links to individual items can be found below. Happy shopping!

. Links to individual items can be found below. Happy shopping!

$15 Classic Dolls

Princesses, queens, warriors and Kristoff will bring all the smiles while encouraging hours of imaginative play! For added fun, each doll is packaged in a decorated cardboard box that can be used as backdrop during playtime. Dolls are dressed in one of their signature looks and include a comb accessory (except Kristoff).

$20 Medium Plush

Cuddle with the cutest characters around! From Dory and Rex to Baymax, Lucky and of course Pluto and Pua, you’re going to want to bring all of these pals home.

Pua Plush – Moana – Medium 13''

$20/$24 Kids Sleep

Get the kids all cozy for the night with Disney pajamas they’ll actually want to wear! Costume PJ’s, princess nightgowns, and other character styles will add a bit of fun to the bedtime routine, and hopefully get them dreaming in Disney!

Judy Hopps Nightshirt for Kids – Zootopia

$16/$20 Kids Tees

Bring the Disney fun to any T-shirt collection with a wide range of character designs that include Star Wars Heroes, Marvel faves, Disney classics and even new holiday designs.

Ms. Marvel T-Shirt for Kids

$24 Adult Tees

Don’t worry, there are plenty of fun shirt designs for adults too! Express your love for the parks, characters not often seen and long loved symbols who helped shape your Disney childhood.

Mickey Mouse Oversize Fashion T-Shirt for Adults – Plane Crazy

Barely Necessities Picks

If money grew on trees, we’d probably buy everything on shopDisney. But since that’s not the case, we’ve picked five of our Disney must-haves to share with you.

Mickey Mouse Hanukkah Plush – 14''

Mickey Mouse Holiday Spirit Jersey Sweater for Adults – Disneyland

Tinker Bell Holiday 2022 Classic Doll – Peter Pan – Special Edition – 11 1/2''

Snow White Button Top for Women

Star Wars Sweater Knit Vest for Adults