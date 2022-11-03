Winchester Mystery House Brings in the Holiday Season With a Lineup of Events

Winchester Mystery House is bringing in the holiday season with an exciting lineup of events.

What's Happening:

Today, Winchester Mystery House announced the lineup of special events that will take place throughout the holiday season. Tickets for all events are available now at winchestermysteryhouse.com

Built during the Victorian era, Sarah Winchester’s eccentric house is a sight to behold any time of year, but it’s especially inspiring during the holidays.

From November 25, 2022 through January 1, 2023, Winchester Mystery House will present daily mansion tours developed specifically for the holiday season.

Guests will be treated to a sprinkling of Victorian holiday traditions, beautiful décor, festive music, and more.

Step back in time to a Victorian Christmas with the Holidays with the Historian tour.

Led by Janan Boehme, Winchester Mystery Houses’ historian and Victorian customs expert, this special tour of the mansion includes Victorian holiday traditions, caroling and a special holiday treat in the Venetian Dining Room.

Victorian attire is encouraged. Holidays with the Historian will take place on Saturday December 3; Saturday, December 10; and Saturday, December 17 at 5:30 pm.

Stuff those stockings with strangeness and wrap something weird they won't forget.

On Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Winchester Mystery House will host the 4th Annual Menagerie Holiday Oddities & Curiosities Market.

Nobody does winter holidays, the occult, and oddities like the Victorians.

Featuring vendors selling strangely unique collectibles, antiques, and handmade wares—from bugs, bones, and taxidermy to dark art, medical specimens, and natural science—the Menagerie Holiday Oddities & Curiosities Market is the San Francisco Bay Area’s official Oddities & Curiosities event.

While on-site, guests are invited to experience self-guided tours through the ghostly corridors of the Winchester Mystery House, as well as other family-friendly activities, before or after the market.

Master magician and acclaimed apparitionist Aiden Sinclair ( America’s Got Talent, Penn & Teller Fool Us ) returns to Winchester Mystery House with Aiden Sinclair’s Ghost of Christmas Passed, an interactive evening of paranormal illusions.

) returns to Winchester Mystery House with Aiden Sinclair’s Ghost of Christmas Passed, an interactive evening of paranormal illusions. Once upon a time

It was a time that families gathered and when the night grew darkest, chilling tales were told.

Aiden Sinclair rekindles the tradition of Dickens in a haunting presentation that brings the Christmas Ghost Stories of long ago back to haunt the living!

Will you dare join and see what dark gifts he has in store?

This show is story-driven and intended for mature audiences.

Children under the age of 13 will not be admitted without express special permission from the performer.

This production is presented in the Carriage House of the Winchester Mystery House. Performances take place on Thursday, December 29 and Friday, December 30 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets are $54.99.

Winchester Mystery House is an official drop-off location for Toys For Tots. All guests who bring a new, unwrapped toy for donation will receive 15% off at the box office on all tours. Donations will be accepted from November 25–23, 2022.

