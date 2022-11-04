“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By” Album Released Featuring New Songs By Rihanna, Burna Boy, Tems, and More!

Can’t wait for November 11th? Marvel fans can listen to songs featured in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever today with the release of the new soundtrack album Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By.

What’s Happening:

Roc Nation Records, Def Jam Recordings, and Hollywood Records just dropped the new album for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , available from all major streaming music providers.

, available from all major streaming music providers. A physical release will be available on CD on November 18th Target-exclusive limited edition vinyl

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By features 19 tracks from artists that include Rihanna, Burna Boy, Tems, Fireboy DML, OG DAYV Ft. Future, CKay Ft. PinkPantheress, E-40, Alemán Ft. Rema, Blue Rojo.

features 19 tracks from artists that include Rihanna, Burna Boy, Tems, Fireboy DML, OG DAYV Ft. Future, CKay Ft. PinkPantheress, E-40, Alemán Ft. Rema, Blue Rojo. Rihanna’s lead single “Lift Me Up” was released ahead of the album’s debut and quickly broke records as the most-added song in U.S. radio history.

Emmy, Grammy, and Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson composed and produced both the score and the original songs on the soundtrack. A separate album with Göransson’s score will be released on November 11th.

The album is executive produced by Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media, produced by Ludwig Göransson, in collaboration with Archie Davis, and Dave Jordan.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever incorporates influences from Nigerian and Mesoamerican cultures. Recording sessions for the album were set up in Lagos, Nigeria, and Mexico City.

incorporates influences from Nigerian and Mesoamerican cultures. Recording sessions for the album were set up in Lagos, Nigeria, and Mexico City. Producers worked with popular artists from Lagos including Tems, emerging rappers and artists from Mexico City including Pat Boy, who raps entirely in Mayan.

Ludwig Göransson worked closely with music archeologist Alejandro Rojas to explore and research Mayan music. Instruments native to both Nigerian and Mesoamerican cultures were featured in the creation of the soundscape. Göransson spent over 2500 hours recording the score and soundtrack – which involved 6 studios across 3 continents and 5 countries.

Over the course of the film, audiences will hear over 250 musicians, 2 orchestras, 2 choirs and over 40 vocalists.

Ryan Coogler co-wrote lyrics on “Life Me Up” and is the one who suggested having Tems cover Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry”, which was bridged with Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright” for the film’s trailer.

What They’re Saying:

Ryan Coogler , Film Director and Album Producer: “We were looking for a great artist who could tell the story of the film, embrace the themes of the film, and present them to the audience in a different packaging. That's what Kendrick did so beautifully with the first film, and this film is different. It made sense that it would be a woman, and it made sense that it would be someone who could speak to not only the words but the feeling of motherhood, because that's a major theme in this film. And I think it timed up that [Rihanna] was in that kind of space in her life, and she was open…The truth is, once she played us the record, she said straight up, 'I did this for Chad.' Chad brought us all together; you know what I mean? He just keeps on giving. I'm just really thankful that Rihanna was the latest gift to join the family, and I can't wait for folks to see how it's used in the film."

, Film Director and Album Producer: “We were looking for a great artist who could tell the story of the film, embrace the themes of the film, and present them to the audience in a different packaging. That's what Kendrick did so beautifully with the first film, and this film is different. It made sense that it would be a woman, and it made sense that it would be someone who could speak to not only the words but the feeling of motherhood, because that's a major theme in this film. And I think it timed up that [Rihanna] was in that kind of space in her life, and she was open…The truth is, once she played us the record, she said straight up, 'I did this for Chad.' Chad brought us all together; you know what I mean? He just keeps on giving. I'm just really thankful that Rihanna was the latest gift to join the family, and I can't wait for folks to see how it's used in the film." Ludwig Göransson , Composer and Album Producer: “Ryan and I talked about the importance of creating an immersive journey of sound and voice. If we used a song in the film, we wanted it to be the entire song, and to be connected to the story. Thematically, we wanted to move the audience from grief to celebration. When you listen to the soundtrack, you can close your eyes and relive the experience of the movie. That was the intention.”

, Composer and Album Producer: “Ryan and I talked about the importance of creating an immersive journey of sound and voice. If we used a song in the film, we wanted it to be the entire song, and to be connected to the story. Thematically, we wanted to move the audience from grief to celebration. When you listen to the soundtrack, you can close your eyes and relive the experience of the movie. That was the intention.” Archie Davis, Soundtrack Co-Producer & Def Jam Chief Creative Officer: “It’s been an incredible experience and an honor to create a soundtrack that’s so tightly woven into the fabric of the film itself. The majority of these songs are in the film in a meaningful way; they advance the narrative, they create sonic backdrops as the characters and the story develop. This kind of immersive integration of sound and film is something that Ryan, Ludwig and I have always longed to see.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By tracklist:

“Lift Me Up” Performed by Rihanna

“Love & Loyalty (Believe)” Performed by DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Busiswa

“Alone” Performed by Burna Boy

“No Woman No Cry” Performed by Tems

“Árboles Bajo El Mar” Performed by Vivir Quintana and Mare Advertencia

“Con La Brisa” Performed by Foudeqush and Ludwig Göransson

“La Vida” Performed by Snow Tha Product featuring E-40

“Interlude” Performed by Stormzy

“Coming Back For You” Performed by Fireboy DML

“They Want It, But No” Performed by Tobe Nwigwe and Fat Nwigwe

“Laayli' kuxa'ano'one” Performed by ADN Maya Colectivo: Pat Boy, Yaalen K'uj, All Mayan Winik

“Limoncello” Performed by OG DAYV featuring Future

“Anya Mmiri” Performed by CKay featuring PinkPantheress

“Wake Up” Performed by Bloody Civilian featuring Rema

“Pantera” Performed by Alemán featuring Rema

“Jele” Performed by DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Busiswa

“Inframundo” Performed by Blue Rojo

“No Digas Mi Nombre” Performed by calle x vida and Foudeqush

“Mi Pueblo” Performed by Guadalupe de Jesús Chan Poot

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)