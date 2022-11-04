Eric McCormack and Bellamy Young Join Onyx Collective’s “The Other Black Girl” at Hulu

Eric McCormack and Bellamy Young are the latest stars announced for the upcoming series The Other Black Girl from Onyx Collective.
- Deadline has revealed two additional stars joining the cast of The Other Black Girl.
- The series follows Nella, an editorial assistant, who is tired of being the only black girl at her company. She’s excited when Hazel is hired, but as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.
- Eric McCormack (Perception) will play Richard Wagner, the founder and editor-in-chief of Wagner Books, the company Nella works for.
- Bellamy Young (Scandal, Promised Land) will play Vera Parini, Nella’s demanding boss.
- The series is based on the New York Times Bestselling novel of the same name by Zakiya Dalila Harris
- The Other Black Girl is executive produced by Rashida Jones, Tara Duncan, Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Adam Fishbach, Zakiya Dalila Harris, and Danielle Henderson, who also serves as showrunner.
- Mariama Diallo will direct the pilot episode.
- The Other Black Girl will stream exclusively on Hulu.
The Other Black Girl Cast:
- Sinclair Daniel – Nella Rogers
- Ashleigh Murray – Hazel-May McCall
- Brittany Adebumola – Malaika
- Hunter Parrish – Owen
- Eric McCormack – Richard Wagner
- Bellamy Young – Vera Parini
