Mariama Diallo to Direct Pilot Episode of “The Other Black Girl” for Hulu

According to Deadline, Mariama Diallo (Master) is set to direct the pilot episode of the upcoming Hulu original series The Other Black Girl.

What’s Happening:

The Other Black Girl follows Nella, an editorial assistant, who is tired of being the only black girl at her company, so she’s excited when Hazel is hired. But as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.

The Other Black Girl is an adaptation of Zakiya Dalila Harris' novel of the same name.

The series, which hails from Disney's Onyx Collective, will be executive produced by Tara Duncan, president of Freeform

Showrunner Danielle Henderson executive produces alongside Rashida Jones, Temple Hill, Adam Fishbach, and Zakiya Dalila Harris.

