Eiza González Joins the Cast of Hulu Limited Series “La Máquina”

According to Deadline, Eiza González (Ambulance) has been cast opposite Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal in the Hulu limited series La Máquina.

La Máquina follows an aging boxer (Bernal) whose crafty manager (Luna) secures him one last shot at a title. But to make it to fight night, they must navigate a mysterious underworld force.

González plays Irasema, an aspiring sports journalist who approaches boxing as more of an art form. She's the ex-wife of Esteban (Bernal), who she still deeply cares for, and mother to their two children. She's known Esteban and Andy (Luna) since they were teenagers.

La Máquina is produced by Searchlight Television, Bernal ( Y tu mamá también ) and Luna’s banner La Corriente del Golfo. It will stream as a Hulu Original in the U.S.

is produced by Searchlight Television, Bernal ( ) and Luna’s banner La Corriente del Golfo. It will stream as a Hulu Original in the U.S. Marco Ramirez (Daredevil) serves as executive producer and showrunner, with Bernal, Luna, Gerardo Gatica, Leandro Halperín, Adam Fishbach, and Kyzza Terrazas onboard as executive producers. Gabriel Ripstein will direct.

