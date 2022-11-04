LEGOLAND Florida Resort Unveils New Life-Size Ford F-150 Lightning Truck

LEGOLAND Florida Resort has unveiled the newest vehicle in its LEGO brick build fleet – the Ford F-150 Lightning, now on display at the park in front of the Ford Driving School.

What’s Happening:

A team of 15 Master Model Builders started building the truck in mid-July at The LEGO Group’s U.S. headquarters in Enfield, Conn. The team spent more than 1,600 hours assembling the design, which includes 320,740 LEGO bricks.

The new 3,730-pound build measures in at more than 19 feet long and nearly 7 feet wide, making this the largest (and first!) electric vehicle model currently on display at any LEGOLAND Park in North America.

LEGOLAND Florida Resort partnered with long-time sponsor Southern Ford Dealers to build the one-of-a-kind, life-size model in celebration of Ford’s all-electric truck launch earlier this year. This 1:1 replica is modeled after the Ford F-150 Lightning LARIAT featuring a four-door, crew cab design, complete with a full-size truck bed, runner boards and working headlights and taillights.