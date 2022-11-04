“Strange World” Appears Across Walt Disney World

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ latest feature has landed at Walt Disney World, with an extended preview now at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and the AMC Theatre in Disney Springs all decked out to celebrate.

What’s Happening:

Visitors to Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World can now get a sneak peek at the latest feature from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Strange World , while they’re at the park.

while they’re at the park. Located in the Walt Disney Presents Walt Disney: One Man’s Dream film at the end of the attraction.

film at the end of the attraction. Posters for the new movie also pepper the area and the entrance to Walt Disney Presents.

Elsewhere at Walt Disney World, the AMC Theater at Disney Springs is now also decked out in posters and banners marketing the new film, which opens theatrically later this month.

Similar to other recent films, a new photo-spot billboard is also available for guests to take pics with just outside the theater near the escalators to the Orange Garage.

Opening in U.S. theaters this Nov. 23rd, the feature film introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures.

Strange World is helmed by Don Hall (Oscar-winning Big Hero 6, Raya and the Last Dragon ) and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen (co-writer Raya and the Last Dragon), and produced by Roy Conli (Oscar-winning Big Hero 6, Tangled).