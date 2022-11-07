“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Makes First Ever Marvel Studios Film Premiere in Nigeria

Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated feature film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever made its official African premiere this past weekend at Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX Lekki in Lagos, Nigeria.
- Director Ryan Coogler and stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and Tenoch Huerta Mejía walked the black carpet alongside local musicians featured in the film, plus dignitaries and special guests.
- The event marked Nigeria’s first ever Marvel Studios film premiere.
- Check out some photos from the premiere below:
About Black Panther: Wakanda Forever:
- In Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.
- As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.
- Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in U.S. theaters November 11, 2022.
- Marvel Studios’ Black Panther remains the number 1 film of all time in both East and West Africa.