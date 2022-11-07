“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Makes First Ever Marvel Studios Film Premiere in Nigeria

Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated feature film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever made its official African premiere this past weekend at Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX Lekki in Lagos, Nigeria.

Director Ryan Coogler and stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and Tenoch Huerta Mejía walked the black carpet alongside local musicians featured in the film, plus dignitaries and special guests.

The event marked Nigeria’s first ever Marvel Studios film premiere.

Check out some photos from the premiere below:

About Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: