Foodie Guide to The Holiday Season at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom and Disney Springs

With the Holiday season just about to kick off at Walt Disney World, The Disney Parks Blog has shared the latest foodie guide with a look at some new seasonal treats coming to Disney Springs, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Disney Springs

Amorette’s Patisserie

  • Ornament Mousse Dome Cake: Toasted marshmallow and hot chocolate mousse on a graham cracker chiffon cake (New) (Available from Nov. 11 through Dec. 30)
  • Holiday Wreath Pastry: Gingerbread cookie cake topped with salted caramel spiced mousse and candied hazelnuts (New) (Available from Nov. 11 through Dec. 30)
  • Santa Clause Petit Cake: Chocolate chip cookie cake, vanilla mousse, and chocolate chiffon cake (New) (Available from Nov. 16 through Dec. 30)
  • Holiday Mickey Mousse: Chocolate chiffon cake, white and dark chocolate mousse, and white chocolate crisp pearls (New) (Available from Nov. 11 through Dec. 30)

The Boathouse (Available from Nov. 18 through Jan. 15)

  • Christmas Old Fashioned: Featured holiday drink with Heaven’s Door Whiskey, rosemary, and cranberry simple syrup

Dockside Margaritas (Available from Nov. 11 through Dec. 30)

  • Candy Cane Margarita: 1800 Silver Tequila, peppermint beverage syrup, lime juice, and a float of cranberry juice (New)

D-Luxe Burger

  • Bacon & Blue Burger: Two pressed signature blend patties, blue cheese crumble,  bacon, onion jam, lettuce, and tomato on a Parker House roll (Available through Dec. 30)
  • Peppermint Cookies & Cream Shake: Vanilla gelato, peppermint beverage syrup, and cookie crumbles (Available Nov. 11 through Dec. 30)

Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew (Available Dec. 1 through 31)

  • Half Dozen Christmas Donuts: A half dozen yeast donuts decorated with holly jolly edible décor, luscious buttercream, and toppings showcasing colors and images of the season

The Ganachery

  • Minnie Mouse Reindeer Piñata (New) (Available from Nov. 11 through Dec. 30)
  • Gingerbread Ganache Square (Available from Nov. 11 through Dec. 30)
  • Milk and Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark (Available from Nov. 11 through Dec. 30)
  • Olaf Hot Cocoa Surprise (Available from Nov. 11 through Dec. 30)
  • Rowdy Reindeer: Milk chocolate reindeer available in non-alcoholic and alcoholic options (New) (Available from Dec. 18 through 30)

Ghirardelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop (Available Nov. 1 through Dec. 25)

  • Peppermint Hot Cocoa

Gideon’s Bakehouse (Available Nov. 25 through Dec. 31)

  • Kris Kringle Cookie: White chocolate coffee bean cookie with coconut, caramel, and vanilla bean notes topped with coarse sugar crystals and magic glitter
  • Cookie Vom Krampus: A decadent triple chocolate cookie infused with peppermint and covered in cool chocolate mint

Jock Lindsey’s Holiday Bar (Available from Nov. 11 through Dec. 30)

  • “Naughty or Nice” Deviled Eggs: Naughty: crispy ham and spicy honey glaze or Nice: crispy ham and sweet honey glaze (New)
  • Here We Come A-Croquetting: Holiday croquettes with turkey and stuffing topped with bacon and cranberry jam and turkey gravy on a bed of pureed sweet potatoes (New)
  • Boughs of Holly Flatbread with Ham & Brie: Brie cheese, black forest ham, watercress, Granny Smith apples, pomegranate seed, and lemon vinaigrette
  • Grandma’s Revenge Venison Sliders: Venison sausage patty, bacon cranberry jam, watercress, and tomato on a Parker House roll
  • Post-Flight “Milk” and Cookies: Assorted Christmas cookies and coquito (New)
  • Hot Chocolate Grail Flight: Traditional spiced butterscotch hot chocolate, white chocolate hot chocolate, and peppermint hot chocolate (New)
  • Claus Mo: Cosmopolitan garnished with a red sugar rim and a Santa hat made out of a strawberry and marshmallow
  • Pomegranate Gin & Tonic: St. Augustine Gin, pomegranate juice, and tonic soda (New)
  • Yule Mule: Bombay Sapphire Gin, Fever Tree Ginger Beer, cranberry juice, rosemary simple syrup, and holly leaf sugar garnish

Marketplace Snacks (Available Nov. 11 through Dec. 30)

  • Santa Mickey Mouse Bubble Sundae: Vanilla soft-serve, Mickey Mouse bubble waffle, chocolate cookie pieces, chocolate sauce, Mickey Mouse Santa hat, and Chocolate Pocky Stick (New)

Splitsville Luxury Lanes (Available Nov. 25 through Jan. 2)

  • Poinsettia Spritz: A refreshing cocktail made with plum-infused vodka, sugar plum jam, fresh lemon juice, allspice dram liqueur, and prosecco

Swirls on the Water (Available Nov. 11 through Dec. 30)

  • Frozen Hot Chocolate with Peppermint Soft-serve: Frozen hot chocolate, peppermint soft-serve, and white chocolate peppermint bark (New)
  • Peppermint Chocolate Bark Soft-serve Nachos: Peppermint soft-serve, chocolate soft-serve, and waffle chips topped with whipped cream, M&M’s chocolate candies, and chocolate sauce (New)

Vivoli il Gelato

  • Santa’s Little Helper Sundae: Two scoops of chocolate, mint chocolate chip, chocolate sauce, crushed peppermint, and whipped cream (Available Nov. 1 through Jan. 3)
  • Spiced Apple Cider Float: Spiced apple cider gelato with Cigar City Homemade Apple Pie Cider (Available Nov. 1 through Jan. 3)
  • Bah Humbug Milkshake: Milkshake with cake batter gelato, red velvet cake, and a red velvet cake to top (Available Nov. 1 through Jan. 4)

Available at Outdoor Bars Throughout Disney Springs (Available Nov. 11 through Dec. 30)

  • Red-Nosed Margarita: Patron Silver, Cointreau, pomegranate juice, cranberry juice, lime juice, sweet and sour, and pure cane syrup (New)
  • Fireside Cider: Fireball Whiskey, Stoli Vanilla Vodka, white cranberry juice, grenadine, and ginger ale garnished with a half rim of cinnamon sugar

Available at Carts and Kiosks

  • Musical Holiday Tin Premium Bucket
  • Mickey Mouse Snow Globe Sipper Cup

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

ABC Commissary (Available Nov. 8 through Jan. 1; mobile order available)

  • Holiday Minnie Mouse Bundt Cake: Spice cake rolled in cinnamon-sugar with apple pie filling and topped with spiced maple buttercream and salted caramel icing (New)
  • Reindeer Mousse: Spiced cherry-orange dark chocolate mousse, chocolate cake, and gold chocolate cookie base with dark chocolate glaze and milk chocolate buttercream (New)
  • Frozen Salted Caramel Hot Cocoa topped with mini marshmallows and chocolate sauce

Backlot Express (Available Nov. 8 through Jan. 1; mobile order available)

  • Red Velvet Whoopie Pie: Red Velvet Cake, candy cane buttercream, and holiday sprinkles
  • Frozen Salted Caramel Hot Cocoa topped with mini marshmallows and chocolate sauce

Dockside Diner (Available Nov. 8 through Jan. 1; mobile order available)

  • Holiday Tree Marshmallow: Vanilla bean marshmallow and raspberry jam dipped in chocolate on top of a vanilla cookie (New)
  • Hot Cocoa Flight: Flight of three hot cocoa with Stoli Vanil Vodka, Red Stag Cherry Whiskey, and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur

Fairfax Fare (Available Nov. 8 through Jan. 1; mobile order available)

  • Hot Cocoa Flight: Flight of three hot cocoa with Stoli Vanil Vodka, Red Stag Cherry Whiskey, and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur

Hollywood Scoops (Available Nov. 8 through Jan. 1)

  • Candy Cane Milkshake: Peppermint ice cream shake topped with whipped cream, chocolate cake doughnut, and candy cane sprinkles

The Hollywood Brown Derby (Available Nov. 8 through Jan. 1) s

  • Winter Signature Dessert: Pumpkin mousse, milk chocolate Cremeux, chocolate pecan cookie, vanilla sauce, Chantilly cream, and a pecan crumble (New)

PizzeRizzo (Available Nov. 8 through Jan. 1; mobile order available)

  • Melted Snowman Sugar Cookie: Sugar cookie with red and green sugar, white chocolate, marshmallow, dark chocolate top hat, raspberry-chocolate twigs, orange sprinkle, and chocolate covered cocoa nibs (New)
  • Frozen Salted Caramel Hot Cocoa topped with mini marshmallows and chocolate sauce

Rosie’s All-American Café (Available Nov. 8 through Jan. 1; mobile order available)

  • Santa Mickey Mouse Cupcake: Chocolate cake filled with mocha fudge and topped with red almond buttercream, white chocolate, and dark chocolate Mickey Mouse ears (New)
  • Frozen Salted Caramel Hot Cocoa topped with mini marshmallows and chocolate sauce

The Trolly Car Café (Available Nov. 8 through Jan. 1)

  • Mickey Mouse Gingerbread Cookie (New)
  • Red Velvet Whoopie Pie: Red Velvet Cake, candy cane buttercream, and holiday sprinkles

Woody’s Lunchbox (Available Nov. 8 through Jan. 1; mobile order available)

  • Hot Chocolate Lunch Box Tart: Chocolate fudge filling, hot chocolate marshmallow fondant, and mini marshmallows (New)

Available at Various Locations Throughout Disney’s Hollywood Studios (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 1)

  • In Holiday Fashion: Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon, rosemary syrup, cranberry, lime and cinnamon (New); Available at the following:
    • Animation Courtyard Bar
    • The Hollywood Brown Derby Lounge
    • Hollywood & Vine
    • Oasis Canteen
    • Tune-in Lounge
    • Sunshine Day Bar
    • 50’s Prime Time Café
  • Mickey Mouse Snow Globe Sipper (New); Available at the following:
    • ABC Commissary
    • Backlot Express
    • The Market
    • PizzeRizzo
    • Rosie’s All-American Café
    • Main Entrance Outdoor Kiosk
  • Musical Holiday Tin Premium Bucket (New);Available at the following:
    • Popcorn Kiosks near Hollywood Boulevard, Hyperion Theater, and Animation Courtyard
  • Toy Story Blocks Premium Bucket (New);Available at the following:
    • Popcorn Kiosks near Hyperion Theater, Animation Courtyard, and in Toy Story Land

Available at Outdoor Kiosk Locations (Available Nov. 8 through Jan. 1)

  • Mickey Mouse Brownie: Chocolate brownie with holiday sprinkles
  • Holiday Popcorn Mix: Caramel corn with white chocolate, red and green M&M’s chocolate candies, and candy cane peppermint pieces presented by Freeform 25 Days of Christmas

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Creature Comforts (Available Dec. 19 through 31)

  • Holiday Mousse Dome: Amaretto chocolate mousse cherry cranberry coulis, orange chocolate cake, white chocolate glaçage, and chocolate piece.

Flame Tree Barbecue, Pizzafari, and Restaurantosaurus (Available Dec. 1 through 30; mobile order available)

  • Menagerie Cupcake: Gingerbread cake with cream cheese filling and vanilla frosting

Isle of Java (Available through Dec. 31)

  • S’mores Hot Cocoa: Crowned with a swirl of whipped cream and a sprinkling of graham cracker crumbs
  • Sea Salt Caramel Hot Cocoa topped with sweet, whipped cream and drizzles of luscious caramel syrup
  • Peppermint Hot Cocoa: Wintry taste of Peppermint bits sprinkled over whipped cream

Satu’li Canteen (Available Dec. 22 through 31; mobile order available)

  • Peppermint Cream Cheese Mousse with peppermint sauce, peppermint candy pieces, and chocolate “dirt”

Tiffins (Available Dec. 24 through Jan. 1)

  • Horchata Mousse with a gingerbread sable cookie, pecan praline crumble, coffee ice cream, and bourbon caramel sauces

Tusker House (Available Nov. 11 through Dec. 31)  

  • In Holiday Fashion: Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon, rosemary syrup, cranberry, lime, and cinnamon (New) (Souvenir jingle glow cube available)

Available at Popcorn Carts (Available through Dec. 31)

  • Musical Holiday Tin Premium Bucket (New)
  • Mickey Mouse Snow Globe Sipper Cup (New)
  • Gold Tree Popcorn Bucket

