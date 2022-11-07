New Background Music Loop Featuring “Frozen,” Marvel and More Debuts at Walt Disney Studios Park

With Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris Resort undergoing a transformation, guests will soon find a new musical welcome as they enter the park, according to Disneyland Paris News.

The new music loop will feature instrumental selections from many of the stories and adventures featured within the park, like Frozen , Toy Story and the films of the Marvel

, and the films of the Mike Fracassi, Senior Music Producer at Walt Disney Imagineering, discussed the new music coming to the park’s entrance, starting with its creation. “We first ask ourselves, how can music support the storytelling and emotion of the environment and experience? What is the music supposed to accomplish and how do we want our guests to feel in the space? When Tom Fitzgerald, Portfolio Creative Executive, and John Dennis, Executive Creative Director, asked me to work on the new background music program for Place des Frères Lumière, I was immediately excited, as I had put the original music programs together for the whole park back in 2002. It’s been a privilege to support the Paris parks all these years, and Walt Disney Studios Park was one of my first projects at Walt Disney Imagineering. Tom had a good vision for what the music wanted to accomplish. From there I started pulling together music ideas and built out a playlist to review. We then continued to refine the playlist selections and sequence to get it all working and sounded good. One of our editors, Megan Duncan, did a great job shaping the sequence to get the different themes working well together.”

Fracassi also touched on the selection process for the tracks used in the loop: “The entrance plaza to the park is the first impression to our unique celebration of cinema at Walt Disney Studios Park. The park has grown and evolved with so many new stories and characters, it was time the entrance music reflected the Park of today… and with a peak into the future. The new entrance music is an exciting and energetic overture to your experience, celebrating the characters and stories found in the park. We chose familiar and memorable themes to help build the anticipation and excitement of what awaits you on the other side of Disney Studio 1. On any given stroll through the Plaza, you may hear an endearing theme from a Disney or Pixar film, or an epic theme from a Marvel film. The park is going through an amazing transformation and we use music to bring our guests along for the journey.”

And finally, this was his response when asked about his favorite track: That’s an unfair question! There are so many great soundtrack themes in the new Plaza background music, but few are as invigorating as The Avengers.

You can listen to the park’s old music loop below: