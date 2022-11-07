Sesame Street San Diego Launches New Holiday Event “A Very Furry Christmas”

Sesame Place in San Diego, CA, is set to get in on the holiday fun this year with their all-new holiday event, “A Very Furry Christmas” kicking off on Saturday, November 12th!
What’s Happening:
- Sesame Place San Diego, the only theme park on the West Coast based entirely on the award-winning show Sesame Street, will launch its ALL-NEW holiday event, A Very Furry Christmas.
- Offered for the first time for families on the West Coast, the park will transform into a one-of-a-kind Christmas wonderland for guests to celebrate festive holiday fun alongside the daily, fun offerings that theme park guests enjoy year-round. Guests will be merry as they experience Sesame Street-themed Christmas attractions, shows, and experiences plus soar, spin, whirl and twirl on family-friendly rides and select water slides throughout the ALL-NEW Christmas event. Kids will be full of cheer as they play in the snow, take special holiday photos with Cookie Claus, and dance and sing along to their favorite holiday tunes with furry friends. The family-focused event will run on select dates Saturday, November 12 through Sunday, January 8. Highlights include:
- The ALL-NEW Elmo’s Christmas Wish show at the Sesame Street Theater is a brand-new performance where guests join Elmo, Cookie Monster, Grover, Zoe, and Rosita as they dance and sing about their favorite holiday, talk about what each of them wants for Christmas, and bring the Christmas spirit to Sesame Street.
- At the A Very Merry Sesame Street Sing-Along at Rosita’s Holiday Hills, guests will join Elmo, Abby Cadabby, and their friends for a fun, festive sing-along as they share their favorite parts of the holiday season. Full of beloved holiday songs and heart-warming moments, this show is certain to remind everyone what the holiday season is all about.
- At the Furry Friends Christmas Dance Party on Big Bird’s Beach wave pool lawn, guests can dance, sing, and jingle bell rock along to their favorite holiday tunes with Elmo and his furry friends at this Christmas themed, energetic, interactive dance party!
- The Sesame Street Christmas Parade features fantastic floats decorated for the celebration and show-stopping performances that focus on the magic of the holiday season. The whole family will experience an energetic neighborhood Christmas celebration with all their favorite furry friends and exciting performances to holiday favorites. The Sesame Street Christmas Parade finale will leave everyone with warm, fuzzy feelings and fill their hearts with holiday spirit.
- Sesame Place will transform into a winter wonderland, full of holiday décor sure to kickstart Christmas cheer. Kids of all ages can enjoy a fun, festive adventure through the family- friendly Christmas Tree Maze and experience fun, safe soap-snow at Rosita’s Holiday Hills!
- Guests can also participate in the fun Spot-The-Gift Scavenger Hunt by purchasing a hunt map in the park. Guests can search for holiday presents throughout the park and return the completed scavenger hunt map for a special holiday prize!
- There are one-of-a-kind Sesame Street Character Photo Opportunities for guests to enjoy with their favorite furry friends, including special festive photo opportunities with Cookie Claus!
- In addition to the festivities filling up the park, guests can spend a full day at Sesame Place with rides that everyone can enjoy together! From a child’s first roller coaster ride on Super Grover’s Box Car Derby to the colorful Sunny Day Carousel to an imaginary trip to outer space on Elmo’s Rockin’ Rockets, the rides at Sesame Place are designed with the whole family in mind. Popular water attractions including Big Bird’s Rambling River and Elmo’s Silly Sand Slides will also be open for splashy family fun!