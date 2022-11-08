Brandon Larracuente Promoted to Series Regular on “The Good Doctor”

According to Deadline, Brandon Larracuente has been promoted to a series regular as Dr. Danny Perez on ABC’s The Good Doctor.
What’s Happening:
- Larracuente’s Dr. Daniel “Danny” Perez is a first-year surgical resident at St. Bonaventure Hospital. Strikingly handsome with a natural, easy charm, he leans on his big heart and positive attitude to navigate the challenges of his first year. But Perez’s dazzling smile hides a painful past, including a years-long struggle with opioid addiction. Now clean for five years, his journey of recovery often makes him a better, more compassionate doctor… while also complicating his life at St. Bonaventure, professionally and personally.
- Larracuente currently has a recurring role on The Good Doctor, but has now been promoted to series regular.
- He previously appeared as the lead of Freeform’s reboot of Party of Five, as well as a major recurring role in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why.
- The Good Doctor stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, a surgeon with autism and savant syndrome who continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. Following their long-awaited wedding festivities and his promotion to surgical attending, Shaun and Lea’s relationship is immediately put to the test and they must learn to navigate life together as a married couple. Meanwhile, the team is dealing with changes at the hospital and in their personal lives that will present new emotional and interpersonal challenges for them.
- In addition to Highmore, the series stars Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo, Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke and Bria Samone Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen.