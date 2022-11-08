You can now see the first official teaser for FX’s new drama series Kindred. All episodes will start streaming exclusively on Hulu on Tuesday, December 13.
What's Happening:
- Adapted from the celebrated novel Kindred, by Hugo Award-winner Octavia E. Butler, the FX series centers on Dana James (Mallori Johnson), a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles, ready to claim a future that, for once, feels all her own.
- But, before she can settle into her new home, she finds herself being violently pulled back and forth in time.
- She emerges at a nineteenth-century plantation, a place remarkably and intimately linked with Dana and her family.
- An interracial romance threads through Dana’s past and present, and the clock is ticking as she struggles to confront secrets she never knew ran through her blood, in this genre-breaking exploration of the ties that bind.
- Kindred, Octavia E. Butler’s celebrated and critically acclaimed novel, has been adapted for television by writer and showrunner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins who executive produces the series with Joe Weisberg, Joel Fields, Darren Aronofsky and Ari Handel of Protozoa Pictures, Courtney Lee-Mitchell and Jules Jackson.
- Janicza Bravo directed and served as an executive producer on the pilot.
- The eight-episode season is produced by FX Productions.
- You can see the trailer below.
Cast:
- Mallori Johnson as Dana James
- Micah Stock as Kevin Franklin
- Ryan Kwanten as Thomas Weylin
- Gayle Rankin as Margaret Weylin
- Austin Smith as Luke
- David Alexander Kaplan as Rufus Weylin
- Sophina Brown as Sarah
- Sheria Irving as Olivia