Kennedy Space Center Now Closed Wednesday and Thursday Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

Severe weather is expected to hit Central Florida this week from Tropical Storm Nicole. Here's the latest update concerning closures at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.
UPDATE – 7:00 p.m. EST 11/8/2022
- Previously only expected to be closed on Thursday, November 10th, the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will now also be closed on Wednesday, November 9th.
- This updated closure comes recommended by the Brevard County Emergency Management Office, due to severe weather expected on the Central Florida coast due to Tropical Storm Nicole.
- The visitor complex expects to reopen on Friday, November 11th after a thorough assessment of the property has been completed.
Previously – 3:30 p.m. EST 11/8/2022:
- Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will be closed Thursday, November 10th due to expected severe weather from Tropical Storm Nicole.
- The visitor complex will remain open on Wednesday, November 9th, but all Kennedy Space Center Bus Tours and Kennedy Space Center Explore Tours will be closed. This includes access to Apollo/Saturn V Center.
- The main visitor complex will remain open for normal operations.
- During Thursday’s closure, guests will not be permitted onto visitor complex grounds.
- The safety of our guests and crewmembers is our top priority.
- As we continue to monitor Tropical Storm Nicole, we will provide updates as needed.
- For the latest updates please continue to visit KennedySpaceCenter.com or Facebook and Twitter (@ExploreSpaceKSC).