Kennedy Space Center Now Closed Wednesday and Thursday Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

Severe weather is expected to hit Central Florida this week from Tropical Storm Nicole. Here's the latest update concerning closures at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

UPDATE – 7:00 p.m. EST 11/8/2022

Previously only expected to be closed on Thursday, November 10th, the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will now also be closed on Wednesday, November 9th.

This updated closure comes recommended by the Brevard County Emergency Management Office, due to severe weather expected on the Central Florida coast due to Tropical Storm Nicole.

The visitor complex expects to reopen on Friday, November 11th after a thorough assessment of the property has been completed.

Previously – 3:30 p.m. EST 11/8/2022: