Pre-Orders Now Open for Marvel Legends Puff Adder Build-A-Figure Wave Featuring Orb, Iron Man and More

Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line has just welcomed their 2023 wave of Avengers action figures that includes classics like Captain America and Iron Man while welcoming old school characters like Molecule Man and more.

Make room in your Marvel collection for the latest action figures to join Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line. Seven characters are featured in this Puff Adder Build-A-Figure wave that come with parts to assemble the serpentine mutant supervillain.

The full assortment includes: Captain America Iron Man Baron Von Strucker Wonder Man Yelena Belova Molecule Man Orb

Fans got a sneak peek at some of the collectibles when they were revealed at Hasbro PulseCon 2022.

Marvel Legends figures are 6-inch scale, highly detailed, and feature multiple points of articulation that are essential for imaginative play and dynamic display.

Now that the entire Build-A-Figure wave has been showcased, fans can pre-order their favorites

Individual figures are priced at $24.99 each; additional fans can purchase a case of 8 figures which includes the whole wave for $199.99.

The figures are expected to ship in June 2023. Links to individual items can be found below.

